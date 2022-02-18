Sofía Jirau Is Victoria Secret's First Model With Down Syndrome: 'It's a Dream Come True'

Instagram

"Thank you Victoria's Secret for seeing me as a model who has #NoLimits"

Sofía Jirau makes history by becoming the intimate wear giant's first ever model with Down Syndrome.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she would be joining the brand for their new underwear campaign, Love Cloud Collection, along with 17 other women.

Jirau posted a photo of herself in black and white modeling a bra from Victoria Secret's new campaign as she thanked the fashion brand for seeing her as a model "without limits."

"One day I dreamed of it, I worked for it and today it's a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret," she began her caption. "I am Victoria's Secret's first model with Down syndrome!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Thank you Victoria's Secret for seeing me as a model who has #NoLimits and making me part of the inclusive Love Cloud Collection campaign," stated the Puerto Rican model. "Inside and out, there are no limits."

Victoria Secret's chief creative director, Raúl Martinez, spoke on the company's new inclusive rebrand and trajectory which the brand hopes to push with its Love Cloud Collection campaign.

"Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand's evolution," Martinez said in a statement. "From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The model also shared a video she shot with the intimate wear company to Instagram in which she professes her love for Victoria Secret.

She captioned the campaign clip, "I officially share with you the inclusion campaign of the Love Cloud collection of the love cloud collection which I am part of. We are the 18 women who know no boundaries. Press play so the whole world can see me making history."

Jiaru first kicked off her modeling career in Puerto Rico in 2019 before making her debut at New York Fashion week in 2020.