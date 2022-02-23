16 and Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Instagram

She leaves behind 2 daughters, one only 7 months old

After a month since her passing, the cause of death for Jordan Cashmyer has been revealed.

E!News reported that the teen mom had died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication which was confirmed by the Maryland Department of Health though the manner of death is still undetermined by officials.

In a statement to the publication, Cashmyer's rep honored her life at the time of her death on January 16.

"This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person," he said. "Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically. I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles."

Her father Dennis Cashmyer Jr. had also shared a tribute on FaceBook which featured a black and white photo of Jordan.

"Last night I received a call no parent ever wants," the statement began. "My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."

Cashmyer's mother commented below the post, "Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members."

Dennis later organized a fundraising page for Jordan's funeral proceedings as well as her 7-month-old daughter Lyla’s future care.

He informed Jordan's fans and followers on the page, "Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious."

Dennis also shared that Lyla had lost her father to addiction when she was only two-months-old.

"We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that," he continued. "Lyla has been our family's greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time."

Back in 2014, MTV featured Cashmyer and her boyfriend Derek Taylor as they followed her teen pregnancy. At the time, Jordan had been disowned from her family after disapproving of her relationship with Taylor.