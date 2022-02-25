Shanna Moakler's Ex Matthew Rondeau Says She Made Him 'Out to Be a Villain' After Domestic Violence Arrest

Instagram

"That man needs serious help!" says Moakler's daughter, Alabama Barker.

Shanna Moakler's now-ex Matthew Rondeau spoke out on his arrest on Thursday, after being released from jail.

The 29-year-old model was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier in the day, shortly after posting a disturbing video to Moakler's page in which he accused her of cheating. According to TMZ, the two got into a fight the night before and she slept elsewhere -- but when she returned to the house on Thursday, things allegedly became physical.

The "Celebrity Big Brother" star reportedly had visible marks on her body and Rondeau was arrested.

"Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life. To my family and friends I just want you to know I love you so much," Rondeau posted to Instagram following his release. "You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right."

"I'm so disappointed and sad to how this industry spins and flips the truth. I'm safe and I'm moving forward," he continued. "I'm just completely drained and in complete disbelief. The love of my life has made me out to be the villain."

His post concluded: "This will be my last post for a while. God bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a man."

His message comes after Moakler herself released a statement about the alleged altercation, telling TMZ, "I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support. I'm surrounded by my family and friends."

Her rep also said that "Social media saved her life," claiming that after her fans started reaching out to her about Rondeau's post, it was "flagged immediately and police were called."

"Thankfully the police saved her from harms way and she is doing fine," added her rep. "At the moment she asks that she is given her space to adjust to life after this trauma."

Moakler's daughter Alabama Barker, who she shares with ex Travis Barker, also posted about the situation on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

"Just texted my mom! I'm not sure what happened on her live. I'm in contact with her and she is okay," she wrote, adding, "That man needs serious help!"