Shanna Moakler 'Working on Things' with Matthew Rondeau Following Celebrity Big Brother Drama (Exclusive)

"He's the first person I got to see and it was amazing," Moakler tells TooFab.

In her exit interview with Julie Chen following her "Celebrity Big Brother" elimination on Monday night, Shanna Moakler said she couldn't wait to celebrate Valentine's Day with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau -- not knowing some serious drama went down with him while she was inside the house.

And, speaking with her following her exit, it seems she's still not fully caught up on everything just yet ... but the two are working through it.

"I haven't seen anything. I haven't seen all the headlines or social media so I'm not 100% what's going on but, yes, he's the first person I got to see and it was amazing," Moakler told TooFab when asked about all the media coverage the two sparked while she was sequestered away from the rest of the world.

"We're working on things and just moving forward the best that we can," she added.

Speaking more generally about life on the outside, she said, "It's just been so wonderful being home and having the amenities of home and my animals and just being able to not share a bathroom with 10 other people."

"It was weird just being in a car and seeing the sky. I just lived in there with no vices whatsoever. I didn't know how I was going to be able to handle it," she continued. "I was gonna try my best and it definitely, the one thing about 'Big Brother' that I don't think people know is it's just all-consuming emotionally, mentally, physically. It's like you never think it's so complex, but it really is."

For those of you, like Shanna herself, doing some catchup -- here's what went down.

At first, everything between Moakler and Rondeau seemed promising -- as Matthew was photographed shopping for what appeared to be an engagement ring to surprise her with when her time on the show wrapped. But then, things took a turn.

The first inkling something was amiss came from also-eliminated Houseguest Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave's Two T's in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge -- in which Teddi claimed Matthew slid into her DMs following her exit.

When Tamra asked if Matthew had made a pass at her while Shanna was still inside the house, Teddi insisted, "He was not hitting on me." But, she also emphasized in a message to Moakler, "Shanna, when you get out of the house if he hasn't told you anything, you need to call me girl."

Teddi noted that after her exchange with him -- in which he allegedly said something "negative" Shanna -- she saw in the media that he was purportedly out shopping for rings. "Now I have a little bit additional concerns for Shanna," Teddi noted.

Then, according to a report from TMZ, Matthew was not happy with what he perceived as flirting between Shanna and fellow Houseguest Lamar Odom during their time together on the show. While he reportedly understood it's all a game show, per the outlet's sources, he felt boundaries were being crossed.

He appears to have purged all photos of Shanna from his IG and the two are no longer following each other. She, however, still has pictures of the two posted to her page.