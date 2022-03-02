Matthew McConaughey Says Transplant Rumors Are False, Shares Hair Regrowth Secret

Getty

McConaughey, who agrees he was definitely balding back in the '90s, shares the story of how he "busted" a hair transplant surgeon taking credit for his famous locks.

Matthew McConaughey is as known for his luxurious locks as he is for his scratchy voice and his signature catch phrase. But it wasn't always this way.

The actor admitted in a recent interview with LADBible that he was actually thinning so bad at one point, he went for the trick that most balding men seem to fall back on and shaved his head. This was way back in the 1990s.

He went on further to talk about a picture of himself form a turn-of-the-millennium party where he was caught with his head down and saw "a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head." He shared that picture in his memoir "Greenlights" -- and LADBible shared that page in their story.

So how is it that McConaughey has such a full head of hair all these years later? "How did it grow back? That's a great mystery," McConaughey laughed.

Despite rumors and speculation that the actor went in for a hair transplant at one point, McConaughey insists that wasn't the case at all. Instead, he said it was all about a topical ointment and commitment.

The buzzed head was actually part of the process, too, as McConaughey had heard that a "fresh start" was the best thing to try and stimulate new hair growth. But in the end it just came down to dedication and putting in the work.

"I get this topical ointment and I rub it into my scalp, once a day for 10 minutes," he explained. "I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it - no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labour."

So how did it work? McConaughey doesn't quite know that, or even exactly what worked. "All I can tell you is it came back," he said. "I have more hair now than I had in 1999."

And he's stuck to his regiment, too, for nearly two decades now. "I'm not gonna quit to see if like, 'Oh, do I need to do it anymore?'. I'm not taking that chance," he laughed.

The rumors that McConaughey had taken the Hollywood route of just springing for a hair transplant gained so much traction that it even began circulating in the transplant doctor community.

McConaughey shared that he ran into a renowned doctor who told him one surgeon in particular had begun taking credit for the actor's thicker head of hair over the past several years.

As such, the doctor asked McConaughey if he could run his fingers through his hair to check out the guy's story. "He goes, 'Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?'" McConaughey recalled.

"I said 'Yeah man,'" McConaughey continued. "He goes 'You don't have transplants,' I said 'That's what I said, of course I don't.'"

Hilariously, the doctor then told the actor he couldn't wait to "bust this guy's nut" at the next convention when he raises his hand to talk about his amazing work on McConaughey's head.