Matthew McConaughey Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Was Disappointed He Didn't Run for Governor

NBC

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Thursday, Matthew Matthew McConaughey explained why he decided not to run for the governor of Texas after all.

Back in March of this year, the "Magic Mike" actor had entertained the idea of running for election until he announced that he would not be pursuing politics in November.

"Was your family on the side of 'Hey maybe that's not for you?' or were they disappointed that you didn't do it?" asked host Seth Meyers.

McConaughey admitted that his daughter Vida, 11, was initially upset that he had chosen not to put his hat in the ring for governor.

"My daughter was a little disappointed," he said with a smile on his face. "She thought it would be really cool, but she's 11."

Meyers laughed, "Yeah, not quite campaign-manager level," and the actor agreed, "I wasn't ready to hire her for that position yet."

"Look, all of my decisions going forward, I share them with my wife Camila. She knows me as well as anybody, she asks me the hard questions. She makes sure that I'm convicted in the right ways within the decisions I’m going to make," McConaughey revealed.

"They would have been on with it, they were ready if that was what Popeye or Matthew was really wanting to do," he said. "We discussed it for quite a long time and she knew I was seriously considering [running for election]. The whole family knew I was seriously considering it."

Despite his commitment to making Texas a better state, McConaughey decided that it wasn't the right time for him to pursue governance.

"It got to the point where I said, 'You know what? No.' After living in a mind of 'maybe I will' for over a year I said, 'No, it's not the right time for me right now,'" he stated.

He concluded, "It's not my embassy, I'm going to see what I can do more in an informal space as a leader."

In another interview on The Carlos Watson Show in May, the 52-year-old said that he was "not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are going to be ripped off as soon as I'm out."

"I'm interested in building something that can last and I'm measuring what category that is, I don't know if that's politics," he admitted.