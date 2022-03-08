Zoe Kravitz Was Told She Was Too 'Urban' for Dark Knight Rises

Warner Bros.

"I wasn't able to read because of the color of my skin"

Zoe Kravitz says she was turned away from Christopher Nolan's final Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises."

While she doesn't assign the blame to the legendary director, "I don't know if it came directly from Chris Nolan," she told The Guardian. "I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director's assistant…"

No matter who it came from, it certainly sounds like what happened was more than inappropriate.

"Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn't able to read because of the colour of my skin," Kravitz said of trying to audition for the 2012 film, "and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment."

Of course, she now stars in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" alongside Robert Pattinson. She says of the moment the world found out about her casting as Catwoman, "it was crazy."

"My phone was blowing up more than any birthday I've ever had."