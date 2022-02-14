Zoe Kravitz Talks Karl Glusman Divorce, Dating Channing Tatum and Babies In New Interview

Zoey Grossman

"I'm happy," said Kravitz when the reporter brought up paparazzi photos of her and Tatum.

Zoe Kravitz made her first comments about boyfriend Channing Tatum in a new cover story with Elle magazine.

The actress, promoting her work as Catwoman in the upcoming "The Batman," is actually teaming up with Tatum for her next project -- her directorial debut, "P---- Island," on which the two first met. Tatum will play a billionaire tech mogul, one who may have some devious motivations.

"Looking at his work and hearing him speak about 'Magic Mike' and the live show, I'm like, I think he’s a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it's not scary,'" she said of his past work. "And I don't think we've ever seen him play someone dark. I'm excited to see him do that."

When asked about recent paparazzi photos showing the two sharing some PDA, Kravitz didn't offer up much else, except to say, "I'm happy."

Her relationship with Tatum comes following her divorce from Karl Glusman, who she married in 2019 before separating a year and a half later. They finalized their divorce in 2021. Kravitz was asked whether the pandemic brought new issues with their marriage to light, she sidestepped the question and instead had nothing negative to say about her ex.

"I don't really want to go into that," she told the publication. "Karl's an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That's the journey I'm on right now."

At 33, Kravitz explained to the mag that she's in no rush to settle down and have children, saying she's working off her own timeline and won't be adhering to what's expected of women her age.

"We all go from being the baby, where you're like, 'I have so much time.' And then, all of a sudden, your gynecologist is like, 'Want to freeze your eggs?' And I'm like, 'I hadn't even thought about that.' But I don't feel pressured to have kids by a certain time, if I ever have kids," she told the publication.

"This idea of like, you're 30. You're a grown-up. Now you're supposed to have kids and stop having fun, because that's for children -- I bought that for a second," she continued, joking that she told herself it was time to stop going out and start "roasting chickens."

"But I still want to go on adventures, have fun nights, and see the sunrise. It's been an interesting journey of remembering that there's no finish line that I have to get to by a certain time," she concluded. "Playful, mischievous behavior is something I always hope to have, even when I'm 70 years old. The point of being alive is to experience life and play with it. There's still so much fun to be had."