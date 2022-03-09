Jennifer Garner Accidentally Replied ALL to Email List, One Celeb Thought She Was 'A Raging Lunatic'

YouTube

This isn't the first time Garner has had an embarrassing mishap with technology

Jennifer Garner is looking back at a relatable tech fail.

When the "13 Going On 30" actress made an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" alongside Greg Kinnear, the 49-year-old detailed a "true confession" about accidentally hitting reply all to an email she intended to send to her kids' coach.

Garner also noted that Kinnear was one of the many parents on the email chain to receive the email.

"So, we have kids who do the same activity and I emailed the coach one weekend, kind of being funny about my kid and saying, 'Well, this one seems to be getting a little womped this weekend,'" she recalled. "'So, what does that mean for tomorrow morning because we have something planned? What does that mean typically?' And I was being funny, I thought I was being funny."

"Turns out it was the one time in my life I replied all," Garner laughed. "I replied to everyone on the team, to every parent, including you and Helen."

When asked if the 58-year-old actor remembered Garner's email faux pas, he admitted that he remembered raising an eye to the email.

"I do remember this. I remember thinking, 'Jennifer Garner is a raging lunatic.' Sweet enough, but I had no idea," he confessed.

When Garner asked if the email came off as "cute and funny", Kinnear laughed and said, "No, no, no."

Jennifer shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10.

This isn't the first time Garner has had an embarrassing mishap with technology, back in October the actress made fun of herself for accidentally texting a selfie to the wrong number and being called out on it immediately.

Believing she was communicating with her former "Alias" costar Carl Lumbly, she sent a message to a contact in her phone simply titled "Carl."

"Carl -- this is Jen G. Here comes proof," she wrote to the number. Before the selfie pic went through, the stranger on the other end had already replied, "wrong number." "Hahaha well this is me!" she replied in reference to the photograph.

The hilarious exchange didn't seem to faze Garner, as she shared a screenshot of it to her Instagram.