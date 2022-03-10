Khloe Kardashian on How New Hulu Show Will Address Tristan Thompson Baby Drama

Khloe promises it won't be glossed over, before talking about getting more heat than her exes after they do "something wrong."

With "The Kardashians" Hulu show on the horizon, the family has started doing press ahead of its premiere -- meaning Khloe Kardashian has finally been asked about Tristan Thompson's baby drama.

In December 2021, it was reported Thompson had gotten another woman, Maralee Nichols, pregnant. Though he and Khloe were split when the pregnancy made headlines, the timeline made it seem as though they were together when Tristan and Nichols hooked up. In January 2022, the paternity was confirmed and Tristan offered a very public apology to Khloe, with whom he shares daughter True.

Until now, Khloe had stayed mum on the whole mess, but confirmed with Variety that the drama "will be addressed on the show."

"We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn't really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it," she told the publication. "Viewers will almost feel slighted, like we aren't sharing things and it's not as real. So yes, we do address it. I always try to be as respectful as possible, but it is reality. But it's not going to be some long, drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it."

"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about," Khloe added, "but it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show. A lot of the times when we were filming, we discover some of these things, so you get a real-time reactions. It's not always pretty, but it's the reality of things."

Khloe also opened up about the backlash she experiences from fans and haters alike after the men in her life -- like Tristan and Lamar Odom go astray.

"If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that's always been really hurtful for me. I've never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy or like, 'Wow, that must really suck to have to go through that,'" she told Variety. "And not only go through it, but then go through it so publicly. I don't even care if people have sympathy. I just don't understand why there's so much finger pointing – like it must be me. That's a heavy thing to carry."

She said the finger-pointing and venom-spewing "says a lot" about society and called out the media a bit as well.

"I just think the media has to be more responsible, but they're so desperate click bait, I guess. It's sad and it puts so much on the women's shoulders emotionally," she continued. "It's a big burden to carry, and I don't think people realize what it does psychologically to the women. And the men, it's almost like another notch on their belt because they're kind of celebrated in a way. But this is nothing new. It's always been the boys' club. I feel like it’s been like this for quite a long time."

When asked how she's doing now, Khloe said she was feeling "good" -- and added that, while they all have bad days, "we don't have bad lives."

"There’s so much more to love about life than these little blips that happen to us," she added. "I do believe there's no coincidences in life, and everything happens for a reason – sometimes we have no idea why this is happening and what on earth could the reason be, but there's definitely a reason for every event that happens in our lives, and if we can't see it now, we'll see it one day."