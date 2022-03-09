Jameela Jamil & Soledad O'Brien Call Out Kim Kardashian's Work Ethic Comments

Getty

"Just take the money, use it for good and chill the f--- out when lecturing others about grind and hustle."

Actress Jameela Jamil and journalist Soledad O'Brien are calling out Kim Kardashian over the "advice" she has for working women.

At one point during the interview, which was published on Wednesday, Kim, 41, said, "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f---ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Many people took issue with Kim's comment, including Jameela and Soledad, and blasted the reality star on social media.

Alongside Variety's tweet showing Kim's advice, Jameela, 36, wrote, "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day s--- is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."

When one follower replied, "I'm curious how strong Kim's work ethic would be if we took away her assets, saddled her with oppressive loans, and made all her jobs pay minimum wage," Jamil added, "Dude if we just took away their photoshop they wouldn’t have what they have..."

She also tweeted, "If your arse isn't even your own, don’t talk about everyone else's."

"The Good Place" star -- who has criticized the Kardashians several times in the past, particularly over their promotion of diet products -- posted a screenshot of her tweet to Instagram, where she continued to share more thoughts in a lengthy caption. While her tweet was focused on Kim specifically, Jameela took aim at the whole Kardashian family on Instagram.

"Not the day after IWD…," Jameela began in her caption, referring to Tuesday's International Women's Day. "They are a super impressive family of businesswomen and are products of a ridiculously good start and a genius manager in their mother as well as their own hard work and personal sacrifices."

She continued, "Plus a LOT of photoshop and a decision to not care about misleading people about their beauty claims whilst never disclosing how much secret work goes into their appearances… that they make most of their money from. And a huge amount of money made from questionable diet/detox products and corsets."

The "Legendary" judge added that the famous reality star family "shouldn't be asked about their secret to success" and "shouldn't answer those questions," claiming, "it's all obvious to everyone, and I hope nobody holds themselves to the standards of people who were raised by millionaires."

Concluding her post, Jameela wrote, "Just take the money, use it for good and chill the f--- out when lecturing others about grind and hustle. And learn how to brag without putting others down who have less."