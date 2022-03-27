Oscars 2022: The Most Viral Moments of the Night (Updating Live)

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, we should be in for a wild night.

Kind of love that Regina is getting to do a bit men have been doing for years. And better. #oscars — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) March 28, 2022 @damianholbrook

Beyoncé said "let me win an Emmy for this Oscars performance" pic.twitter.com/G34YpXX7YU — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 28, 2022 @SpencerAlthouse

The Oscars are attempting a return to normalcy.

While Covid continues to affect Award Season 2022, the Academy Awards were at least back in their regular home -- returning to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood following last year's precaution-filled celebration at Union Station in Los Angeles.

And, after three consecutive years without a host, we got three this time around: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

Going into the night, "The Power of the Dog" scored the most nominations. Following close behind was "Dune" with 10 nominations and "Belfast" and "West Side Story," which tied with 7 noms apiece.

Though it will be another star-studded show, fewer tickets were handed out this year due to the pandemic and negative tests are required for attendees. In another big and very controversial change, eight winners -- for Animated Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design and Sound -- weren't announced during the show, but were instead handed out during a non-televised pre-show.

This was done to allow for more "comedy, musical numbers, film clip packages and movie tributes" throughout the night. So, did that change pay off? Check out these viral moments and decide for yourself.

Beyonce Kicks Off the Show

The show didn't begin with the opening bit from the three hosts -- more on that in a minute -- but with a (probably pre-taped) performance from Beyonce of the nominated song "Be Alive" from "King Richard." She wasn't in the house, however, but performed it from the tennis courts in Compton, home of Venus and Serena Williams.

It was a great way to kick off the evening -- now, can the rest of the show keep up?

I like how Beyoncé is going first so we don't have to watch the whole show if it is terrible. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 28, 2022 @rgay

So we’re gonna start by letting @Beyonce do whatever she wants in tribute to Compton and the Williams sisters: Never a bad plan. #Oscars — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 28, 2022 @franklinleonard

Honestly glad Beyoncé didn’t go to the ceremony. She should not have to be subjected to this. — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 28, 2022 @MajorPhilebrity

Beyoncé said "I'm not coming and you will open the show with me." #Oscars — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 28, 2022 @JarettSays

when beyoncé finish her performance them views are going to DROP pic.twitter.com/luIH70P1iq — Beyzus⁴ 🐝 (@virgobeyyyy) March 27, 2022 @virgobeyyyy

Ariana DeBose Makes History

"Now you see why that Anita says, 'I want to live in America,' because, even in this weary world we live in, dreams do come true."@ArianaDeBose wins the #Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in @WestSideMovie. #Oscars https://t.co/EViXaQY1NZ pic.twitter.com/aTjjYrLD3w — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022 @GMA

Now you see why that Anita says 'I want to live in America," because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true and that's really a heartening thing right now.

Imagine this little girl in the back seat of white Ford Focus, look into her eyes, you see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina who found her strength in life through art. That's what I believe we're here to celebrate. So to anybody who has ever questioned their identity or found yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you there is indeed a place for us.

With her win and that speech, she made history.

Ariana DeBose become the first openly queer women to win an acting #Oscar after winning ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role.’ pic.twitter.com/vndluWnFaC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 28, 2022 @PopCrave

Ariana DeBose stood on the #Oscars stage and talks about being an openly queer Afro-Latina ... TEARS. I love her. pic.twitter.com/khBFP4grXL — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 28, 2022 @JarettSays

Audience members stand up to applaud as Ariana DeBose reminds the crowd that history is being made for this win to go to an openly queer woman of color — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 28, 2022 @kylebuchanan

Ariana DeBose just won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the first-ever openly queer woman of color to win an acting category. Congratulations, @ArianaDeBose! #Oscars — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 28, 2022 @HRC

Regina Hall Shoots Her Shot ... with Everyone

In a bit after Ariana's win, Regina Hall announced that she'd have to pull some audience members backstage for a last minute Covid test. But when she started calling names, a trend emerged: They were all men!

She called up Bradley Cooper, Simu Liu, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, crossed off Javier Bardem because he's married and joked about Will Smith, "you're on the list and it looks like Jada approved you, so get up here!"

She also joked, "Denzel, Pauletta, is John David here?" Sadly, he wasn't.

"Take your mask off ... and your clothes. I'm gonna swap the back of your mouth, with my tongue," she then told the men. "And do some other freaky stuff that I will record for Academy protocol. This isn't up to me, we're still in a pandemic."

No, it wouldn't have flown with the genders reversed, but with Hall, it was hilarious.

Regina Hall’s “Covid test” bit is easily the funniest thing an #Oscars host had done in a decade. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) March 28, 2022 @theferocity

I may never recover from Regina Hall’s Covid “academy protocol” skit. This show is silly fun. About time. #Oscars https://t.co/p0uGdM58q3 — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 28, 2022 @juliettekayyem

Regina is doing the Lord’s work with this COVID pat down. 🤣🤣#Oscars — Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) March 28, 2022 @VilissaThompson

Regina Hall only calling up hot men onstage…we support the thirst #Oscars — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) March 28, 2022 @emmylanepotter

White Men Can't Jump Reunion

Rosie Perez: "It's just hard to believe that it's been 30 years since 'White Men Can't Jump.'"



Woody Harrelson: "You mean 30 years since I proved they could."https://t.co/E3rcohFylv#oscars pic.twitter.com/FoN8ci4iII — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022 @ABC

Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson hit the stage to present, the same day "White Men Can't Jump" celebrated its 30th anniversary -- and they all looked incredible.

"It's just hard to believe that it's been 30 years since 'White Men Can't Jump,'" said Perez as they got to the mic. "You mean 30 years since I proved the could," cracked Harrison, as Snipes quoted the movie by saying he still looked like "a slow white geeky chump to me."