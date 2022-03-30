Paul Rudd Continues Elaborate Prank on Conan O'Brien's Podcast

YouTube

Turns out the prank doesn't need a visual aid after all!

Paul Rudd's commitment to his "Mac and Me" prank on Conan O'Brien seems to only be getting stronger.

Although the former late night fixture ended his TBS show last summer, Rudd's devotion to pranking O'Brien has not wavered. In a long-running gag, the "Ant-Man" actor sets up the joke by introducing a new project he's been working on. He then asks Conan to play a clip from the film or show which only ends up being a scene from the 1988 film "Mac and Me" in classic "Rickroll" fashion.

During an appearance on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, the MCU star was able to continue the prank by claiming to promote a scripted narrative podcast for Audible that he's developed with a cast of famous friends.

Paul Rudd plays Conan a clip from his upcoming scripted podcast 😉 #CONAF

"It's been really kind of great because I don't normally get the opportunity to work on my own things like that," Rudd explained. "I'm usually a hired gun. But it's been fun, and I've been working on it and recording it with my friends."

The actor spoke of putting together a star-studded cast for the project including Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Celia Watson. He explained that he would be starring in the series as a publicist who falls in love with a woman from New Orleans working in a craft store.

After pitching the new scripted podcast series, Rudd offers a clip of the project after claiming that the episodes have already been recorded.

"Oh for Christ's sake! Why? Why!" Conan shrieks. "You can't do this on a podcast! That's why I didn't see it coming! It's a visual joke!"

"Was there any truth to anything you said in the set-up?" Conan laughed to which Paul replied, "No. None of that was true."

The podcast host groaned, "The joke continues."