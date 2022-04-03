2022 Grammy Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the Grammy goes to...
Music's biggest night is finally here — the 2022 Grammy Awards have kicked off live from Las Vegas.
Heading into Sunday night's ceremony, which is being hosted by Trevor Noah, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" musical director and veteran jazz keyboardist, Jon Batiste, leads the pack with a whopping 11 nominations.
Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R follow behind Batiste with eight nominations each, while Bille Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are both up for seven Grammys apiece.
Here is the complete list of winners:
GENERAL FIELD
Record Of The Year
I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
We Are - Jon Batiste
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Montero - Lil Nas X
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore - Taylor Swift
Donda - Kanye West
Song Of The Year
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Fight For You - H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
Anyone - Justin Bieber
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
WINNER: drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi
That's Life - Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta
Loom - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
Before - James Blake
Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Do It - Caribou
WINNER: Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol
The Business - Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
WINNER: Subconsciously - Black Coffee
Fallen Embers - ILLENIUM
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
Shockwave - Marshmello
Free Love - Sylvan Esso
Judgement - Ten City
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Double Dealin' - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
The Garden - Rachel Eckroth
WINNER: Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 - Mark Lettieri
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
Ohms - Deftones
WINNER: Making A Fire - Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
Genesis - Deftones
WINNER: The Alien - Dream Theater
Amazonia - Gojira
Pushing The Tides - Mastodon
The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie
Best Rock Song
All My Favorite Songs - Weezer
The Bandit - Kings Of Leon
Distance - Mammoth WVH
Find My Way - Paul McCartney
WINNER: Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
Power Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
WINNER: Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore - Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
WINNER: Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
R&B
Best R&B Performance
Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage - H.E.R.
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
I Need You - Jon Batiste
Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
WINNER: Fight For You - H.E.R.
How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
Damage - H.E.R.
Good Days - SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
WINNER: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
WINNER: Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light - Eric Bellinger
Something To Say - Cory Henry
Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
WINNER: Table For Two - Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
We Are - Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
RAP
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Up - Cardi B
M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
Need To Know - Doja Cat
Industry Baby - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
WINNER: Hurricane - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
Bath Salts - DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
Best Friend - Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: Jail - Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season - J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King's Disease II - Nas
WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Donda - Kanye West
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
Forever After All - Luke Combs
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
camera roll - Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
WINNER: Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay
Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
camera roll - Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: Cold - Chris Stapleton
Country Again - Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
Best Country Album
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album
Brothers - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
WINNER: Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
Night + Day - Opium Moon
Pieces Of Forever - Laura Sullivan
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Sackodougou - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)
Kick Those Feet - Kenny Barron
Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)
Bigger Than Us - Jon Batiste
Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)
Absence - Terence Blanchard
Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)
WINNER: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea
Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations - The Baylor Project
SuperBlue - Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler - Nnenna Freelon
Flor - Gretchen Parlato
WINNER: Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste
Absence - Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
WINNER: Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Akoustic Band LIVE - Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) - Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Live At Birdland! - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
WINNER: For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band
Swirling - Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL - Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story - Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Voice Of God - Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore
Joyful - Dante Bowe
Help - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
WINNER: Never Lost - CeCe Winans
Wait On You - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
We Win - Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) - H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
Man Of Your Word - Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven
WINNER: Believe For It - CeCe Winans
Jireh - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story - Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick City Music
Jonny X Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
WINNER: Believe For It - CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
No Stranger - Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2 - Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe
Citizen Of Heaven (Live) - Tauren Wells
WINNER: Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone With My Faith - Harry Connick, Jr.
That's Gospel, Brother - Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs For The Times - The Isaacs
WINNER: My Savior - Carrie Underwood
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo - Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores - Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua - Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos - Camilo
WINNER: Mendó - Alex Cuba
Revelación - Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny
Jose - J Balvin
KG0516 - KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 - Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja - Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico
WINNER: Origen - Juanes
Calambre - Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño - C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia - Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 - Aida Cuevas
WINNER: A Mis 80's - Vicente Fernández
Seis - Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. II - Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) - Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
WINNER: Salswing! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarentena - El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso - Aymée Nuviola
Colegas - Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live In Peru - Tony Succar
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: Cry - Jon Batiste
Love And Regret - Billy Strings
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free - The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
Same Devil - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
Nightflyer - Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
Avalon - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Call Me A Fool - Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas
WINNER: Cry - Jon Batiste
Diamond Studded Shoes - Yola
Nightflyer - Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere - Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings - John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
WINNER: Native Sons - Los Lobos
Outside Child - Allison Russell
Stand For Myself - Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal - Billy Strings
WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck
A Tribute To Bill Monroe - The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) - Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See - Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years Of Blues - Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler's Blues - Blues Traveler
WINNER: I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You - Guy Davis
Take Me Back - Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream - The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War - Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up - Steve Cropper
WINNER: 662 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely [Live] - Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History - Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition) - Madison Cunningham
WINNER: They're Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite - Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live In New Orleans! - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People - Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco - Corey Ledet Zydeco
WINNER: Kau Ka Pe'a - Kalani Pe'a
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album
Pamoja - Etana
Positive Vibration - Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin - Sean Paul
Royal - Jesse Royal
WINNER: Beauty In The Silence - Soja
10 - Spice
GLOBAL MUSIC
Best Global Music Performance
WINNER: Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab
Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
Pà Pá Pà - Femi Kuti
Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems
Best Global Music Album
Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 - Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert - Daniel Ho & Friends
WINNER: Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo
Legacy + - Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - WizKid
CHILDREN'S
Best Children's Music Album
Actívate - 123 Andrés
All One Tribe - 1 Tribe Collective
Black To The Future - Pierce Freelon
WINNER: A Colorful World - Falu
Crayon Kids - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album
Aftermath - LeVar Burton
WINNER: Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago - J. Ivy
8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land - Barack Obama
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine - Lavell Crawford
Evolution - Chelsea Handler
WINNER: Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life - Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American - Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given - Kevin Hart
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers
Girl From The North Country
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots
WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Cruella - Various Artists
Dear Evan Hansen - Various Artists
In The Heights - Various Artists
One Night In Miami... - Various Artists
Respect - Jennifer Hudson
Schmigadoon! Episode 1 - Various Artists
WINNER: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday - Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Bridgerton - Kris Bowers
Dune - Hans Zimmer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Göransson
WINNER: The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera
WINNER: Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7] - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
WINNER: All Eyes On Me [From Inside] - Bo Burnham
All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] - Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah] - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect] - Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King
Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...] - Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr.
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition
WINNER: Beautiful Is Black - Brandee Younger
Cat And Mouse - Tom Nazziola
Concerto For Orchestra: Finale - Vince Mendoza
Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions - Arturo O’Farrill
Eberhard - Lyle Mays
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Chopsticks - Bill O'Connell (by Richard Baratta)
For The Love Of A Princess (From "Braveheart") - Robin Smith (by HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)
Infinite Love - Emile Mosseri (by Emile Mosseri)
WINNER: Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar") - Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman (by The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)
The Struggle Within - Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez (by Rodrigo y Gabriela)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
The Bottom Lin - Ólafur Arnalds
A Change Is Gonna Come - Tehillah Alphonso
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) - Jacob Collier
Eleanor Rigby - Cody Fry
WINNER: To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) - Vince Mendoza
PACKAGE, NOTES, AND HISTORICAL
Best Recording Package
American Jackpot / American Girls - Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds (Reckless Kelly)
Carnage - Nick Cave & Tom Hingston (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
WINNER: Pakelang - Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
Serpentine Prison - Dayle Doyle (Matt Berninger)
Zeta - Xiao Qing Yang (Soul Of Ears)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
WINNER: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition (George Harrison)
Color Theory (Soccer Mommy)
The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) (Steven Wilson)
77-81 (Gang Of Four)
Swimming In Circles (Mac Miller)
Best Album Notes
Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas
WINNER: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland
Best Historical Album
Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music
WINNER: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
PRODUCTION
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Cinema (The Marías)
Dawn (Yebba)
Hey What (Low)
WINNER: Love For Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
Notes With Attachments (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub) - Booker T (Soul II Soul)
Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix) - Spencer Bastin (Papa Roach)
Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix) - Tracy Young (K.D. Lang)
Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix) - 3SCAPE DRM (Zedd & Griff)
Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix) - Dave Audé (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)
WINNER: Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) - Mike Shinoda (Deftones)
Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\ - Alexander Crossan (PVA)
Best Immersive Audio Album
WINNER: Alicia (Alicia Keys)
Clique (Patricia Barber)
Fine Line (Harry Styles)
The Future Bites (Steven Wilson)
Stille (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammys)
Bolstad: Tomba Sonora (Stemmeklang)
Dear Future Self (Booka Shade)
Fryd Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus)
Mutt Slang II - A Wake Of Sorrows Engulfed In Rage (Alain Mallet)
WINNER: Soundtrack of the American Soldier (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Archetypes
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
WINNER: Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
WINNER: Judith Sherman
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance
Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 - Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Muhly: Throughline - Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
WINNER: Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy - Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle
WINNER: Glass: Akhnaten
Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
Little: Soldier Songs
Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
Best Choral Performance
It's A Long Way - Matthew Guard, conductor
WINNER: Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand' - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Rising w/The Crossing - Donald Nally, conductor
Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons - Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master
Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom - Benedict Sheehan, conductor
The Singing Guitar - Craig Hella Johnson, conductor
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking - JACK Quartet
Akiho: Seven Pillars - Sandbox Percussion
Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
WINNER: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Bruits - Imani Winds
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
WINNER: Alone Together - Jennifer Koh
An American Mosaic - Simone Dinnerstein
Bach: Sonatas & Partitas - Augustin Hadelich
Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos - Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
Mak Bach - Mak Grgić
Of Power - Curtis Stewart
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Confessions - Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers - Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist
WINNER: Mythologies - Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann
Schubert: Winterreise - Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Unexpected Shadows - Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist
Best Classical Compendium
American Originals - A New World, A New Canon
Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra
Cerrone: The Arching Path
Plays
WINNER: Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Akiho: Seven Pillars
Andriessen: The Only One
Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
Batiste: Movement 11'
WINNER: Shaw: Narrow Sea
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
WINNER: Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Film
Inside - Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia - David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix
WINNER: Summer Of Soul - (Various Artists)