2022 Grammy Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the Grammy goes to...

Music's biggest night is finally here — the 2022 Grammy Awards have kicked off live from Las Vegas.

Heading into Sunday night's ceremony, which is being hosted by Trevor Noah, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" musical director and veteran jazz keyboardist, Jon Batiste, leads the pack with a whopping 11 nominations.

Here is the complete list of winners:

GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year

I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are - Jon Batiste

Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Montero - Lil Nas X

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore - Taylor Swift

Donda - Kanye West

Song Of The Year

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You - H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone - Justin Bieber

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

WINNER: drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter - BTS

Higher Power - Coldplay

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi

That's Life - Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before - James Blake

Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It - Caribou

WINNER: Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol

The Business - Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Subconsciously - Black Coffee

Fallen Embers - ILLENIUM

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer

Shockwave - Marshmello

Free Love - Sylvan Esso

Judgement - Ten City

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin' - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden - Rachel Eckroth

WINNER: Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 - Mark Lettieri

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell

Ohms - Deftones

WINNER: Making A Fire - Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

Genesis - Deftones

WINNER: The Alien - Dream Theater

Amazonia - Gojira

Pushing The Tides - Mastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Songs - Weezer

The Bandit - Kings Of Leon

Distance - Mammoth WVH

Find My Way - Paul McCartney

WINNER: Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell

WINNER: Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore - Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey

Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

WINNER: Daddy's Home - St. Vincent

R&B

Best R&B Performance

Lost You - Snoh Aalegra

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage - H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Need You - Jon Batiste

Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

WINNER: Fight For You - H.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

Damage - H.E.R.

Good Days - SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

WINNER: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

WINNER: Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light - Eric Bellinger

Something To Say - Cory Henry

Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote

WINNER: Table For Two - Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra

We Are - Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

RAP

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up - Cardi B

M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

Need To Know - Doja Cat

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

WINNER: Hurricane - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts - DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas

Best Friend - Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat

Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: Jail - Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z

M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King's Disease II - Nas

WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator

Donda - Kanye West

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

Forever After All - Luke Combs

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell

camera roll - Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

WINNER: Younger Me - Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay

Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris

camera roll - Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: Cold - Chris Stapleton

Country Again - Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

Best Country Album

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

Brothers - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

WINNER: Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day - Opium Moon

Pieces Of Forever - Laura Sullivan

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Sackodougou - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)

Kick Those Feet - Kenny Barron

Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

Bigger Than Us - Jon Batiste

Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

Absence - Terence Blanchard

Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)

WINNER: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea

Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations - The Baylor Project

SuperBlue - Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler - Nnenna Freelon

Flor - Gretchen Parlato

WINNER: Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste

Absence - Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

WINNER: Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band LIVE - Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) - Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live At Birdland! - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

WINNER: For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band

Swirling - Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL - Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story - Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Voice Of God - Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore

Joyful - Dante Bowe

Help - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

WINNER: Never Lost - CeCe Winans

Wait On You - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

We Win - Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) - H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Man Of Your Word - Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven

WINNER: Believe For It - CeCe Winans

Jireh - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story - Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

WINNER: Believe For It - CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger - Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2 - Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live) - Tauren Wells

WINNER: Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith - Harry Connick, Jr.

That's Gospel, Brother - Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The Times - The Isaacs

WINNER: My Savior - Carrie Underwood

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo - Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores - Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua - Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos - Camilo

WINNER: Mendó - Alex Cuba

Revelación - Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro

WINNER: El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny

Jose - J Balvin

KG0516 - KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 - Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja - Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico

WINNER: Origen - Juanes

Calambre - Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño - C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia - Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 - Aida Cuevas

WINNER: A Mis 80's - Vicente Fernández

Seis - Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II - Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) - Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER: Salswing! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena - El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso - Aymée Nuviola

Colegas - Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru - Tony Succar

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: Cry - Jon Batiste

Love And Regret - Billy Strings

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free - The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

Same Devil - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

Nightflyer - Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

Avalon - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Call Me A Fool - Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas

WINNER: Cry - Jon Batiste

Diamond Studded Shoes - Yola

Nightflyer - Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere - Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings - John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

WINNER: Native Sons - Los Lobos

Outside Child - Allison Russell

Stand For Myself - Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal - Billy Strings

WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe - The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) - Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See - Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years Of Blues - Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler's Blues - Blues Traveler

WINNER: I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You - Guy Davis

Take Me Back - Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream - The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War - Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up - Steve Cropper

WINNER: 662 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely [Live] - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History - Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition) - Madison Cunningham

WINNER: They're Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite - Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live In New Orleans! - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People - Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco - Corey Ledet Zydeco

WINNER: Kau Ka Pe'a - Kalani Pe'a

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja - Etana

Positive Vibration - Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin - Sean Paul

Royal - Jesse Royal

WINNER: Beauty In The Silence - Soja

10 - Spice

GLOBAL MUSIC

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab

Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

Pà Pá Pà - Femi Kuti

Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 - Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert - Daniel Ho & Friends

WINNER: Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo

Legacy + - Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - WizKid

CHILDREN'S

Best Children's Music Album

Actívate - 123 Andrés

All One Tribe - 1 Tribe Collective

Black To The Future - Pierce Freelon

WINNER: A Colorful World - Falu

Crayon Kids - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album

Aftermath - LeVar Burton

WINNER: Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago - J. Ivy

8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land - Barack Obama

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine - Lavell Crawford

Evolution - Chelsea Handler

WINNER: Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life - Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American - Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given - Kevin Hart

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers

Girl From The North Country

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots

WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Cruella - Various Artists

Dear Evan Hansen - Various Artists

In The Heights - Various Artists

One Night In Miami... - Various Artists

Respect - Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1 - Various Artists

WINNER: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday - Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Bridgerton - Kris Bowers

Dune - Hans Zimmer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Göransson

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera

WINNER: Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7] - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

WINNER: All Eyes On Me [From Inside] - Bo Burnham

All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] - Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah] - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect] - Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King

Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...] - Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr.

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER: Beautiful Is Black - Brandee Younger

Cat And Mouse - Tom Nazziola

Concerto For Orchestra: Finale - Vince Mendoza

Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions - Arturo O’Farrill

Eberhard - Lyle Mays

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Chopsticks - Bill O'Connell (by Richard Baratta)

For The Love Of A Princess (From "Braveheart") - Robin Smith (by HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

Infinite Love - Emile Mosseri (by Emile Mosseri)

WINNER: Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar") - Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman (by The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)

The Struggle Within - Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez (by Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

The Bottom Lin - Ólafur Arnalds

A Change Is Gonna Come - Tehillah Alphonso

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) - Jacob Collier

Eleanor Rigby - Cody Fry

WINNER: To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) - Vince Mendoza

PACKAGE, NOTES, AND HISTORICAL

Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American Girls - Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds (Reckless Kelly)

Carnage - Nick Cave & Tom Hingston (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

WINNER: Pakelang - Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Serpentine Prison - Dayle Doyle (Matt Berninger)

Zeta - Xiao Qing Yang (Soul Of Ears)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNER: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition (George Harrison)

Color Theory (Soccer Mommy)

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) (Steven Wilson)

77-81 (Gang Of Four)

Swimming In Circles (Mac Miller)

Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

WINNER: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland

Best Historical Album

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music

WINNER: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

PRODUCTION

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema (The Marías)

Dawn (Yebba)

Hey What (Low)

WINNER: Love For Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Notes With Attachments (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub) - Booker T (Soul II Soul)

Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix) - Spencer Bastin (Papa Roach)

Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix) - Tracy Young (K.D. Lang)

Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix) - 3SCAPE DRM (Zedd & Griff)

Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix) - Dave Audé (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

WINNER: Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) - Mike Shinoda (Deftones)

Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\ - Alexander Crossan (PVA)

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: Alicia (Alicia Keys)

Clique (Patricia Barber)

Fine Line (Harry Styles)

The Future Bites (Steven Wilson)

Stille (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammys)

Bolstad: Tomba Sonora (Stemmeklang)

Dear Future Self (Booka Shade)

Fryd Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus)

Mutt Slang II - A Wake Of Sorrows Engulfed In Rage (Alain Mallet)

WINNER: Soundtrack of the American Soldier (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Archetypes

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

WINNER: Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

WINNER: Judith Sherman

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 - Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Muhly: Throughline - Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

WINNER: Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy - Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle

WINNER: Glass: Akhnaten

Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

Little: Soldier Songs

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

Best Choral Performance

It's A Long Way - Matthew Guard, conductor

WINNER: Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand' - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Rising w/The Crossing - Donald Nally, conductor

Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons - Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master

Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom - Benedict Sheehan, conductor

The Singing Guitar - Craig Hella Johnson, conductor

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking - JACK Quartet

Akiho: Seven Pillars - Sandbox Percussion

Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

WINNER: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Bruits - Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

WINNER: Alone Together - Jennifer Koh

An American Mosaic - Simone Dinnerstein

Bach: Sonatas & Partitas - Augustin Hadelich

Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos - Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

Mak Bach - Mak Grgić

Of Power - Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Confessions - Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers - Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

WINNER: Mythologies - Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann

Schubert: Winterreise - Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Unexpected Shadows - Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

American Originals - A New World, A New Canon

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra

Cerrone: The Arching Path

Plays

WINNER: Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Seven Pillars

Andriessen: The Only One

Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes

Batiste: Movement 11'

WINNER: Shaw: Narrow Sea

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

WINNER: Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

Inside - Bo Burnham

David Byrne's American Utopia - David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix