2022 Grammy Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night (Updating Live)

Think anything will match the insanity of the Oscars?

The Grammys took over Las Vegas this year, with Trevor Noah fronting the show as host. And while it's sure to be an exciting show, packed with memorable performances and celebrity sightings, just how will it compare to last weekend's Oscars?

Going into the night, veteran jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste led the field with 11 nominations, well ahead of Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., who earned eight each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were close behind seven nominations apiece.

Performances are expected from Batiste, BTS, Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend and Silk Sonic, among others. There will also be a tribute to Stephen Sondheim performed by Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt.

The Foo Fighters were initially supposed to perform as well, but pulled out of the event -- and all future performances for the time being -- following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Keep checking back for the night's biggest moments.

The Slap Jokes Start Early

We think @Trevornoah is so funny. He deserves a daily show to tell all these jokes... #GRAMMYs



Wait a minute--? pic.twitter.com/nuhLK6r40o — CBS (@CBS) April 4, 2022 @CBS

Exactly one week since The Slap, everyone was waiting to see how much shade host Trevor Noah would Will Smith's way ... and it turned out to be very little. At least to start.

After a few very PC gags about the star-studded guest list, Noah -- just before handing over to first performer of the night Olivia Rodrigo -- jibed, "We're gonna be singing, we're gonna be dancing, we're gonna be keeping people's names out of our mouths."

Another not-so-subtle slap joke👀



Questlove: "I'm gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DV2juQjnwM — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) April 4, 2022 @therecountalt

The references continued when Questlove -- whose moment was the one cruelly stolen by Will Smith's antics last week -- took the stage to present the first award of the night. "Alright, I'm going to present this award and trust that you people stay 500 feet away from me," the Summer Of Soul director joked. "Just playin!"

"They say it's better to give than receive... and I'm not so sure about that, because last Sunday of course, you know it felt pretty good to receive an award..." he trailed off to laughs. "This is now a special moment for someone, and we're going to make a special memory for them tonight," he continued, which could very easily be construed as more shade on Big Will.

Louis CK's Controversial Win

In the un-televised pre-show, Louis CK won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album -- and was trending for all the wrong reasons by the time the telecast started.

The comedian was disgraced back in 2017, after a New York Times article was published in which sexual harassment claims were brought forth against him. The accounts by the five women were similar, claiming Louis C.K. masturbated in front of them. At the time, Louis C.K. issued a statement that read, "I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them... I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

His win was proof to many that nobody is ever truly "canceled."

Cancel culture is the worst.



Also, Louis CK just won a Grammy — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) April 4, 2022 @benyahr

Louis CK just won a Grammy, in case you were still crying about cancel culture. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) April 3, 2022 @cadlymack

Will Smith is going to end up more punished than Louis CK, you watch. https://t.co/4peaEvoCmf — Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) April 3, 2022 @BabsVan

Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men — Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) April 3, 2022 @QueenMab87

Louis CK just won a fucking grammy for best comedy album. This is beyond disgusting for all victims of SA, but is especially telling of how these revered institutions, in fact, do not give a fuck about victims of violence. They will ALWAYS foster and celebrate violence — kiddo (@gabz_oh) April 3, 2022 @gabz_oh

Yes, it should have destroyed Louis CK's career. He should have no career anymore. But instead, Louis CK, who masturbated in front of women without consent, then derailed careers, just won best comedy album at the #grammys. — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) April 3, 2022 @Lollardfish

Jazmine Sullivan FINALLY Gets Some Love

After she was first nominated for a Grammy in 2009, Jazmine Sullivan finally won her first trophy on Sunday during the un-televised portion of the ceremony. Going into tonight's show, she has 12 losses under her belt for nominations from 2009-2020.

She won for Best R&B Performance, in a tie with Silk Sonic on Sunday night and Twitter was thrilled for her overdue honor.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN HAS A GRAMMY — zae (@itszaeok) April 3, 2022 @itszaeok

Jazmine Sullivan FINALLY wins her first Grammy after 15 nominations. She is now no longer tied with Björk for the most nods among women without a win. #GRAMMYs — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) April 3, 2022 @PopBangHugh

BTS, Still Smooth Like Butter

After first performing the song back in May 2021 during the Billboard Music Awards and another rendition in November for the American Music Awards, BTS once again performed their massive hit at the Grammys ... with a super-spy twist.

The boys worked the theme song from "Mission: Impossible" into the song, as well as lasers they all avoided while dancing their asses off. They even got Olivia Rodrigo in on the action and, once again, it blew up on Twitter.

Petition for @BTS_bighit to give us all a dance lesson, please and thank you. #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022 @RecordingAcad

Kim Taehyung and Olivia Rodrigo’s skit during BTS Butter performance at Grammys #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/uNEnLT3TQ4 — TTP (@thetaeprint) April 4, 2022 @thetaeprint

THE FKING INTRO TO BTS’ BUTTER STAGE AT THE GRAMMYS WHAT THE FUCOWBSKDBDDKDJ pic.twitter.com/UNn8LOfd6y — lea⁷ (@seokjinbit) April 4, 2022 @seokjinbit

bts performing Butter in black is just something else pic.twitter.com/bI11kmWzAZ — Taz ⁷ (@sugatistic) April 4, 2022 @sugatistic

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Get Twitter Talking

O MAIOR DE TODOS! Lil Nas X performando "DEAD RIGHT NOW", "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" e "INDUSTRY BABY" com Jack Harlow no #GRAMMYs 2022!

pic.twitter.com/3aqiiVX2JJ — Lil Nas X Brasil (@LilNasXBrasil) April 4, 2022 @LilNasXBrasil

Lil Nas X performed a medley of his hits, including "Dead Right Now," "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," and "Industry Baby." The rapper had costume changes for each song, starting in a black glittery cape before stripping it off to reveal a sparkly crop top.

With "Industry Baby," he and his backup dancers all rocked marching band ensembles, before Harlow joined him on stage. Keep an eye on their mics -- social media sure did!

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow doing the clapping part on Jack’s verse 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GWiVgXSUot — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 ⚜️ (@lilnasxmajor) April 4, 2022 @lilnasxmajor

the number of young men Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow just turned gay across the nation — derek (@downbadderek) April 4, 2022 @downbadderek