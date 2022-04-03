2022 Grammy Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night (Updating Live)

Think anything will match the insanity of the Oscars?

The Grammys took over Las Vegas this year, with Trevor Noah fronting the show as host. And while it's sure to be an exciting show, packed with memorable performances and celebrity sightings, just how will it compare to last weekend's Oscars?

Going into the night, veteran jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste led the field with 11 nominations, well ahead of Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., who earned eight each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were close behind seven nominations apiece.

Performances are expected from Batiste, BTS, Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend and Silk Sonic, among others. There will also be a tribute to Stephen Sondheim performed by Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt.

The Foo Fighters were initially supposed to perform as well, but pulled out of the event -- and all future performances for the time being -- following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Keep checking back for the night's biggest moments.

The Slap Jokes Start Early

Exactly one week since The Slap, everyone was waiting to see how much shade host Trevor Noah would Will Smith's way ... and it turned out to be very little. At least to start.

After a few very PC gags about the star-studded guest list, Noah -- just before handing over to first performer of the night Olivia Rodrigo -- jibed, "We're gonna be singing, we're gonna be dancing, we're gonna be keeping people's names out of our mouths."

The references continued when Questlove -- whose moment was the one cruelly stolen by Will Smith's antics last week -- took the stage to present the first award of the night. "Alright, I'm going to present this award and trust that you people stay 500 feet away from me," the Summer Of Soul director joked. "Just playin!"

"They say it's better to give than receive... and I'm not so sure about that, because last Sunday of course, you know it felt pretty good to receive an award..." he trailed off to laughs. "This is now a special moment for someone, and we're going to make a special memory for them tonight," he continued, which could very easily be construed as more shade on Big Will.

Louis CK's Controversial Win

In the un-televised pre-show, Louis CK won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album -- and was trending for all the wrong reasons by the time the telecast started.

The comedian was disgraced back in 2017, after a New York Times article was published in which sexual harassment claims were brought forth against him. The accounts by the five women were similar, claiming Louis C.K. masturbated in front of them. At the time, Louis C.K. issued a statement that read, "I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them... I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

His win was proof to many that nobody is ever truly "canceled."

Jazmine Sullivan FINALLY Gets Some Love

After she was first nominated for a Grammy in 2009, Jazmine Sullivan finally won her first trophy on Sunday during the un-televised portion of the ceremony. Going into tonight's show, she has 12 losses under her belt for nominations from 2009-2020.

She won for Best R&B Performance, in a tie with Silk Sonic on Sunday night and Twitter was thrilled for her overdue honor.

BTS, Still Smooth Like Butter

After first performing the song back in May 2021 during the Billboard Music Awards and another rendition in November for the American Music Awards, BTS once again performed their massive hit  at the Grammys ... with a super-spy twist.

The boys worked the theme song from "Mission: Impossible" into the song, as well as lasers they all avoided while dancing their asses off. They even got Olivia Rodrigo in on the action and, once again, it blew up on Twitter.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Get Twitter Talking

Lil Nas X performed a medley of his hits, including "Dead Right Now," "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," and "Industry Baby." The rapper had costume changes for each song, starting in a black glittery cape before stripping it off to reveal a sparkly crop top.

With "Industry Baby," he and his backup dancers all rocked marching band ensembles, before Harlow joined him on stage. Keep an eye on their mics -- social media sure did!

