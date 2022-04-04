Kristin Cavallari Says She's Ready To Date Again Under One Condition: No More 'Narcissistic A--holes'

Getty

Kristin Cavallari is ready to put herself back out there.

During an impromptu Q&A session on Instagram over the weekend, the "Very Cavallari" star answered her fans' number one burning question, is she dating anyone?

"I've honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff," Kristin answered getting candid with her followers. "I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I'm ready for a relationship."

She continued, "I realize that didn't really answer that question. Let's just say this: When you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it's amazing what you will start to attract."

"I think it's crucial to be happy on your own before entering into a relationship," Kristin said. "No one can make you happy or fill a void. That's an inside job."

Since her split from her ex-husband Jay Cutler, the reality personality revealed that she's been enjoying her single life and detailed how happy she's been in her ability to focus on her various business ventures and her three children.

In April 2020, Cavallari divorced Cutler after seven years of marriage. The pair share three children together: Camden Jack, 9, Jaxon Wyatt, 7 and Saylor James, 6.

Fortunately, her split from Cutler hasn't soured her experience with marriage.

"I still very much believe in marriage and I've had tremendous growth over the past two years so I will be entering a new relationship as a different person which really excites me," she stated during her Instagram Q&A. "I need my rock. Someone who is so comfortable in their own skin who is stable and has their own s—t going on. I want a good, sweet guy. I'm done with narcissist a--holes thank you very much."

In addition to her desire to walk down the aisle once more, Kristin added that she was interested in the business of expanding her family.