Louis CK Won a Grammy and Twitter Is Not Happy About It

"There are no consequences for white cishet men," wrote one critic -- as many drew comparisons between the backlash for Will Smith following The Slap.

Louis C.K. came away from last night's Grammy Awards with another trophy under his belt, his third win ever and first since his sexual misconduct scandal in 2017. And it'd be an understatement to say people weren't happy about it.

Though his category wasn't televised, the comedian was awarded Best Comedy Album during the pre-show for his 2020 release, "Sincerely Louis C.K." He beat out Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, Lewis Black, Nate Bargatze and Lavell Crawford with his win.

The comedian was disgraced back in 2017, after a New York Times article was published in which sexual harassment claims were brought forth against him. The accounts by the five women were similar, claiming Louis C.K. masturbated in front of them.

At the time, Louis C.K. issued a statement that read, "I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them... I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen." He added, "At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

In the wake of his admission, his standup tour came to a halt and his film "I Love You, Daddy" was dropped from release. He didn't stay away from standup long, however, and started making appearances at comedy clubs less than a year later in 2018. He has European tour dates coming up in May 2022 as well.

With this Grammy win cosigning his rebounded career, many took to Twitter to vent their frustrations -- using his victory as proof that so-called "cancel culture" isn't real, especially when it comes to white men. Many also drew parallels to the fallout for Will Smith following The Slap at the Oscars, comparing the consequences for both artists.

"Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y'all are either calling for Will Smith's head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men," wrote one critic.

"Louis CK won a Grammy for best comedy album and the grammy for best rap song went to Kanye West 'Jail' which featured Marilyn Manson," wrote another, referring to sexual abuse allegations against Manson as well. "There is no such thing as cancel culture when men abuse women. If Weinstein wasn't in jail, he'd probably already be producing movies again."

"Louis CK just won a Grammy, so I don't want to hear any more whining about cancel culture," another viewer tweeted. "Men can sexually prey on women, the victims can have their careers and confidence destroyed, it can all go public - and there will still be no real consequences."

"I wonder if the careers of the women comedians Louis CK forced to watch him masturbate -- who were allegedly threatened by CK's manager -- have recovered from the stigma of coming forward," posted one journalist. "Louis CK's own career seems to have bounced back very well."

"How come Louis ck didn't have to step down from the recording academy when he showed his dick to a bunch of women without consent," shared another viewer, drawing a comparison to Will Smith withdrawing from the Academy following the Oscars incident.

See more reactions below:

Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men — Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) April 3, 2022 @QueenMab87

Amazing. Louis CK serially abused women but gets to keep his career and even get a Grammy. https://t.co/T5pzIfbgVa — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) April 4, 2022 @atima_omara

Louis CK complaining about being “cancelled” is so hilariously hollow when he gets rewarded for being a monster after ADMITTING he did those things. I’d ask if the Grammys could sink lower but we all know they have and will continue to. https://t.co/Mrid68HbHE — AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) April 4, 2022 @AdequateEmily

Louis CK already won it twice before. This album isn't different from his prior work, except the part where he suggests he deserves sympathy "because everybody knows my thing." No reason for the Academy to give him this award except to send a message that he did nothing wrong. https://t.co/IAAFK6JjmP — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) April 4, 2022 @MaxKennerly

Louis CK winning a Grammy is some wild shit after all the shit this week. Good googly moogly the hypocrisy — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) April 4, 2022 @CerromeRussell

Will Smith is going to end up more punished than Louis CK, you watch. https://t.co/4peaEvoCmf — Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) April 3, 2022 @BabsVan

THEY MADE WILL SMITH RESIGN FROM THE ACADEMY AND THEN LOUIS CK WON A GRAMMY?!



I’m gonna burn something down. — saddy mayonnaise (@mylittlevictory) April 3, 2022 @mylittlevictory

It's hilarious:

Same week White People are demanding Will Smith's career be killed, there's supercreep Louis CK over there getting a Grammy. — Kevin D. Grüssing (pronounced Grew-Sing) (@KevDGrussing) April 3, 2022 @KevDGrussing

If you happen to be angrier about Will Smith winning an Oscar after slapping Chris Rock than you are about Louis CK winning a Grammy after serially sexually abusing women, really ask yourselves why that is, beloveds. https://t.co/T0BKAotH7X — Eric Atcheson, Pandemic PastorDad of 0 Brain Cells (@RevEricAtcheson) April 3, 2022 @RevEricAtcheson

Good thing Louis CK just sexually assaulted and threatened a bunch of women and didn't slap another man, so there's no consequences for his actions. https://t.co/psIFA0DlNx — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 4, 2022 @VABVOX

How come Louis ck didn’t have to step down from the recording academy when he showed his dick to a bunch of women without consent — Mey Rude (@meyrude) April 4, 2022 @meyrude

I wonder if the careers of the women comedians Louis CK forced to watch him masturbate—who were allegedly threatened by CK’s manager—have recovered from the stigma of coming forward. Louis CK’s own career seems to have bounced back very well. https://t.co/gaUkkhRDYL — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) April 4, 2022 @MoiraDonegan

Louis CK just won a Grammy, in case you were still crying about cancel culture. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) April 3, 2022 @cadlymack

Louis CK just won a Grammy, so I don’t want to hear any more whining about cancel culture.



Men can sexually prey on women, the victims can have their careers and confidence destroyed, it can all go public - and there will still be no real consequences. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) April 4, 2022 @BriannaWu