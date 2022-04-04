Louis CK Won a Grammy and Twitter Is Not Happy About It

"There are no consequences for white cishet men," wrote one critic -- as many drew comparisons between the backlash for Will Smith following The Slap.

Louis C.K. came away from last night's Grammy Awards with another trophy under his belt, his third win ever and first since his sexual misconduct scandal in 2017. And it'd be an understatement to say people weren't happy about it.

Though his category wasn't televised, the comedian was awarded Best Comedy Album during the pre-show for his 2020 release, "Sincerely Louis C.K." He beat out Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, Lewis Black, Nate Bargatze and Lavell Crawford with his win.

The comedian was disgraced back in 2017, after a New York Times article was published in which sexual harassment claims were brought forth against him. The accounts by the five women were similar, claiming Louis C.K. masturbated in front of them.

At the time, Louis C.K. issued a statement that read, "I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them... I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen." He added, "At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

In the wake of his admission, his standup tour came to a halt and his film "I Love You, Daddy" was dropped from release. He didn't stay away from standup long, however, and started making appearances at comedy clubs less than a year later in 2018. He has European tour dates coming up in May 2022 as well.

With this Grammy win cosigning his rebounded career, many took to Twitter to vent their frustrations -- using his victory as proof that so-called "cancel culture" isn't real, especially when it comes to white men. Many also drew parallels to the fallout for Will Smith following The Slap at the Oscars, comparing the consequences for both artists.

"Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y'all are either calling for Will Smith's head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men," wrote one critic.

"Louis CK won a Grammy for best comedy album and the grammy for best rap song went to Kanye West 'Jail' which featured Marilyn Manson," wrote another, referring to sexual abuse allegations against Manson as well. "There is no such thing as cancel culture when men abuse women. If Weinstein wasn't in jail, he'd probably already be producing movies again."

"Louis CK just won a Grammy, so I don't want to hear any more whining about cancel culture," another viewer tweeted. "Men can sexually prey on women, the victims can have their careers and confidence destroyed, it can all go public - and there will still be no real consequences."

"I wonder if the careers of the women comedians Louis CK forced to watch him masturbate -- who were allegedly threatened by CK's manager -- have recovered from the stigma of coming forward," posted one journalist. "Louis CK's own career seems to have bounced back very well."

"How come Louis ck didn't have to step down from the recording academy when he showed his dick to a bunch of women without consent," shared another viewer, drawing a comparison to Will Smith withdrawing from the Academy following the Oscars incident.

See more reactions below:

