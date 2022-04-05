Mom Drowns in Deep Puddle After Attempting to Drive Through on ATV With Kids

GoFundMe

Her husband managed to rescue the children — but couldn't free their mom.

A Pennsylvania mother-of-two has been killed in a tragic ATV accident that almost took the lives of her children too.

Jamie Uchic, 37, was riding on an all-terrain vehicle with her husband Steve and their two kids along a private property trail in Aylesworth Park on Saturday, when they drove over what they thought was a shallow puddle — but was actually 4-5 feet deep.

The Polaris Ranger flipped over, trapping Uchic underwater.

Her husband managed to free the two children, but was unable to free his wife.

The trail was so remote, it took the trio 45 minutes to hike to find help; by then, it was far too late.

After rescue crews arrived on the scene at 4:30 PM, it took them a further two hours to remove the body from the water, the Scranton Times-Tribune reported.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the official cause of death.

"The Uchic family is not just your ordinary family," a GoFundMe set up to help the bereaved read. "They're a family of love, life and all things fun! From taking something so simple and laughing with it - to finding light in any situation, they know how to enjoy one another and all things around them."

"Jamie was a beautiful soul. She worked in an environment where her needs were last, and others were first, always making sure to do the best she could in any given circumstance. Jamie was a wife to Steve, her other half, who loved everything about her as they were the two best friends and shared so many interests. A mother of two exceptional children, Weston & Arya, raising them to be such incredible individuals that showcase a part of Jamie within themselves. Jamie surrounded herself with great people she valued, loved and considered family."