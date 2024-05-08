Dad Accused of Forcing Son on Treadmill Before Death Left Son In Dying Moments: Nurse

Law&Crime

Video played in court showed Christopher Gregor leaving the hospital moments after his son was pronounced dead, before allegedly dodging calls from the boy's mom and police; Gregor's internet searches in the hours after the child's death were also revealed.

The trial for a New Jersey dad accused of murdering his 6-year-old son continues this week -- with the jury seeing footage of Christopher Gregor's behavior in the moments leading up to and immediately following the boy's death.

On Tuesday, the court heard from emergency room nurse Lindsay Carnevale, who was treating Corey Micciolo after the child was rushed to the hospital by his father.

Gregor is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, as well as first-degree murder in the death of his son. The endangerment charge stems from an incident on March 20, 2021, where Christopher was seen forcing the boy to use a treadmill, which the child was seen falling off of six times in surveillance footage.

The boy died at the hospital on April 2, the same day he was brought there by his father.

During her testimony, via Asbury Park Press, Carnevale said Gregor had been in and out of the boy's room as medical staff worked on him. She said Corey had bruises on his chest, chin and temple when he was brought in, saying Gregor told her they were from Corey playing football and riding his bike.

She also reportedly said Gregor did not want staff to contact the boy's mother, saying she was a drug addict. The child's mom, Breanna was open about her issues with addiction earlier in the trial.

While they treated him, Carnevale said the boy seized, then his heart stopped, he stopped breathing and they began CPR. Gregor left the treatment room at 4:51 and never returned.

"[Corey's] heart was not beating and he was not breathing," she said. When asked if Gregor ever returned, Carnevale said, "No, he did not." She was also asked who stayed with Corey, with the nurse responding, "We did, we were the only ones with him."

The child was pronounced dead at 5:03pm. She also said that when Gregor left the room the final time, Corey was not deceased. "We were still providing life saving care, there was no pronouncement yet," she testified.

Video shown in court showed Gregor going in and out of the room, before he appeared to break down in the hallway outside (top video). He was surrounded by privacy screens, before walking away. Footage from another camera showed him leaving the hospital altogether at 5:20, with Gregor getting into his car while on his phone and then driving away (lower video, around the 2:19:10 mark).

Despite video of him crying, Carnevale said Gregor "showed lack of emotion" when he arrived in the treatment room for the first time. Under cross examination, Gregor's attorney pointed out how he appeared to be in tears in the footage, though Carnevale still insisted, "He had lack of emotion" overall.

Sgt. Raymond Coles of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office also testified about Gregor's alleged behavior on Tuesday, reportedly saying the boy's father didn't answer three phone calls from Corey's mother within minutes of his death. He also didn't pick up two calls from police, said Coles, before be began searching, "Can your phone be traced in airplane mode?'' and "Can my car be tracked?'' on his phone.

On April 4, he also allegedly searched, "There was a murder determination from an autopsy - how long to file charges?'' -- and appeared to delete 3,466 texts between him and the boy's mother.