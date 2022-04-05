Why Hilaria Baldwin Is Waiting to Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 7

Instagram

"So many of you are asking what I'm having...i do know but I will tell you but I'm waiting for two things"

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about her decision to hold off on announcing the sex of her seventh child.

The yoga instructor took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share that she knows the sex of her baby, who marks her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin. However, Hilaria said she's "waiting for two things" before she tells her followers.

"So many of you are asking what I'm having...i do know but I will tell you but I'm waiting for two things," she wrote, before detailing the reasons why she hasn't shared the news yet.

"1. I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness," Hilaria said. "But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter."

Hilaria experienced two miscarriages in 2019, first suffering one that April and again the following November. For her second miscarriage, she lost a baby girl when she was four months pregnant.

Meanwhile, in her post, Hilaria went on to share the second reason as to why she's waiting to publicly reveal the sex of her seventh child.

"2. Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world," she explained.

"Quite frankly it may just be continuing on as I have," she said. "But given all of the prejudice I'm seeing in this country right now, I need to pause and give it a good think and get some advice. It pains me so much to see that people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are. Peaceful, loving, beautiful humans."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hilaria and Alec married in 2012 and have a total of six kids together: Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and María, whom the couple welcomed via surrogate in late February 2021.

Last week, Hilaria announced her pregnancy on Instagram, posting a sweet video showing how her kids reacted after she and Alec revealed the news.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛," Hilaria captioned the post. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."

"I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!," she added. Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I've missed you during my break from social media…I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️."

Hilaria and Alec also shared a statement with PEOPLE that read: We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."