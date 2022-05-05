Erika Jayne Reveals She's 'Had Some Sex' Following Tom Girardi Split

Bravo

Erika Jayne is putting herself out there amid her ongoing divorce from Tom Girardi, but dating, specifically, isn't a priority.

In a preview for the Season 12 premiere of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika opens up about her love life in the wake of her split from her estranged husband and reveals to Lisa Rinna that she's "had some sex."

While the ladies were enjoying some tea and catching up at Erika's, Lisa notices a large bouquet of roses in Erika's kitchen and asks who sent them.

"There's a secret admirer," Erika, 50, casually says, to which Lisa, 58, then asks if Erika has been on "any dates."

"No," Erika replies, before revealing, "I've had some sex though."

"You have?!" Lisa cheers, throwing her hands in the air excitedly. "Oh good!" The soap star expresses her enthusiasm for Erika, pointing out that she was "with Tom for so many years."

"I've been married for all of my adult life," notes Erika, who was previously married to Thomas Zizzo from 1991 to 1996, and went on to marry Tom, 82, in 2000.

Lisa tells Erika that it's "exciting" that she's putting herself out there. "Cheers to that!" she says, and the two clink their mugs together.

In a confessional, Erika explains, "I'm back in the dating pool, but I'm much more interested in having really good sex with nice people — and maybe some not so nice people."

In November 2020, Erika filed for divorce from Tom, citing irreconcilable differences after being married to him for 21 years.

A lawsuit was filed against the former couple in December, accusing Tom of misappropriating "at least $2 million in client money," per TMZ. They've also been accused of faking the divorce to help conceal her involvement with the embezzlement case.

