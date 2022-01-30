Erika Jayne Celebrates After Dismissal from Tom Girardi Embezzlement and Fraud Suit in Illinois

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star celebrates the news with a hearty "F--- you!" shared to her Instagram Stories, even as the plaintiff's attorney says they are still pursuing her.

The war may not yet be over for embattled reality star Erika Jayne, but she is nevertheless celebrating a victory this weekend after she was dismissed from Tom Girardi's embezzlement and fraud lawsuit in Illinois.

The decision came down on January 29, per E! News, with a court filing saying that the "plaintiff's claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs."

Even as the plaintiff's attorney, Jay Edelson, was vowing to continue his pursuit of her in relation to her estranged husband's legal troubles, Jayne was celebrating on social media.

Jumping into her Instagram Stories, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was sharing various media headlines touting the dismissal and then wrapped it up with a video clip of herself delivering a very emphatic, "F--- you!"

She also jumped into her main feed with a picture of her from a concert holding her fist up in triumph. While she doesn't explicitly mention the ruling in that post, it's pretty clear what it's about, and the dismissal is certainly what her fans are touting.

"YES YOU ARE!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" commented Lisa Rinna, who has been supportive of Jayne since the scandal first broke.

But while Jayne is taking a victory lap with her friends and followers, Edelson explained via Twitter that "we have not stopped pursuing Erika Jayne, just switching courts," adding, "We believe we can prove she benefitted from Tom's ponzi scheme."

Edelson explained that "the suit is being refiled in California (to avoid fights over jurisdiction). No chance we are letting Erika Jayne off the hook, especially given the evidence we have found."

He further took a shot at the reality star, tweeting, "Erika Jayne has one strategy: throw up as must [sic] dust as possible. That can work on #RHOBH. It doesn't work when someone is under oath in a court proceeding."

Regardless of Edelson's plans, though, Jayne's attorney Evan Borges says this dismissal is a significant and meaningful development. In his own statement received by E! News, he said, "While Edelson retains the right to re-fie in California, the dismissal of Erika from the federal lawsuit that triggered bankruptcies of Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi is extremely important."

"I'd like to see Edelson and everyone else take the high road going forward and not make accusations against Erika without evidence," he continued. "We want Edelson to get the most complete picture of the evidence as possible, and have no issue with further investigation. But the truth matters. Here, the truth is that Erika had no role in the Lion Air dealings, actions, or inaction as between the attorneys and their clients, and she never received any of the Lion Air client settlement funds.

Girardi and Jayne have been accused of embezzling $2 million from a settlement following a Boeing 737 crash that killed all 189 passengers in October 2018 intended to go to family members of victims in Illinois.

"The recent three-day evidentiary hearing in the Boeing case showed that Erika had ZERO role in what [Keese] and Edelson discussed, did, and didn't do, whether as between each other or as to their clients," said Borges in his statement. "In fact, I'm informed Erika's name didn't even come up at the hearing."

As this latest development breaks, Jayne is currently filming the upcoming 12th season of "RHOBH." The show has not shied away from digging into the ongoing scandal rocking her marriage, so there's no reason to suspect this new season will be any different.