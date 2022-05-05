What Khloe Kardashian Tweeted as Secret Tristan Thompson Reconciliation Aired on The Kardashians

Hulu

"I have a lot of hope, and faith, and optimism for our future together," she said on the show -- before tweeting this!

Khloe Kardashian is feeling a little foolish after footage from her secret reconciliation with Tristan Thompson aired on today's new episode of "The Kardashians" -- a reconciliation that happened shortly before he was exposed in a cheating and pregnancy scandal.

"Well we know how this aged," Khloe tweeted out late Wednesday night after the episode dropped at 9pm PT, along with an eye-roll emoji. She then added: "Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way #TheKardashians oh girl if only you knew … (Me talking to me)."

It's pretty clear both of those tweets were in reference to scenes in which she talked about her relationship with Tristan, who flew back into town for Kourtney Kardashian's engagement. In a confessional, Khloe was first asked how things were between them.

"We're good. We're actually in a really good place. We just got back together," she revealed. "He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part."

"It's so fun when Tristan's here. I mean, he's a great father," she continued. "True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents and it's so great to see that joy on her face."

"When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along and what good friends we are, and what good partners we are," Khloe added. "And I have a lot of hope, and faith, and optimism for our future together."

She was later seen talking to sister Kim Kardashian about the situation as well, saying she was finally getting some action out of Tristan and not just empty promises.

"I love it's not just talk. I'm not just, like, believing everything he's telling me," she told her sister. "He's actually showing me. You know, I have so much faith and like hope in our future."

In another confessional, she said they've both been through so much together and are "always working on ourselves." She said they're still in therapy and "even baby steps are steps" for them. "I'm just hopin' for a little progress every single day," she concluded.

Since the episode was filmed around Kourtney's engagement, we know this was all going down in mid-October. In December 2021, news broke that Maralee Nichols was pregnant and the kid was most likely his. He later confirmed her son Theo was his after the child's birth.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don't deserve this," he said at the time. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," he added. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."