Now We Know Just How Upset Kourtney's Kids, Scott Disick Were Over Travis Engagement

Penelope hung up on her mom when she found out -- while Scott appeared a little salty about the situation too on The Kardashians.

Wednesday's new hour of "The Kardashians" revolved around Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian -- and the fallout with Scott Disick and her children after it went down.

Travis popped the question in Santa Barbara and assembled nearly the entire Kardashian clan and his children Landon, Alabama and Atiana to be there to celebrate with them after Kourtney said yes. Clearly he was confident, but figuring out how to get Kourtney's children with Scott -- Mason, Penelope and Reign -- in on the festivities proved difficult.

"It was just no way to get that whole thing dialed in and then at the last minute, Kourtney told Travis that Penelope wasn't feeling well," Kris Jenner explained after Kim Kardashian asked her about Kourt's kids on the drive to Santa Barbara. "His kids are gonna come, because they're older. I'm not sure any of us know exactly how they're gonna react. I think it's her decision to break it to her kids how she wants."

When the whole family was together waiting on the proposal, Khloe Kardashian agreed and said she thought Kourtney's children were "too young" -- before Kris said it would have been "really hard" for them all to "lie to Scott to get them there under false pretenses," since they didn't want to tell him before it happened. Khloe, however, was "scared" Scott would "call me and yell at me" after he learned about the engagement.

Viewers then saw Travis get down on one knee and propose, though we didn't get any audio of the moment. The two then made their way inside and were greeted by their respective families, who were elated.

"How do I tell my kids?" Kourtney then said, after things began to settle down. "I feel like I need to tell them now because they're going to see it on the internet. I got missed calls from P, I should go call her."

She called up Penelope, who started sobbing immediately after being told about the engagement. It was clear they weren't happy tears, because she then asked her mom to hang up. "Penelope took it hard, I think it's a big change for her," said Kourtney in a confessional, "Even though she loves Travis, I don't think she knows what that means, is that taking me away? I think she just doesn't know what it means."

Reign didn't seem to care when Kourtney called him up, while she couldn't even get a hold of Mason.

"I do wish that my kids were here, I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise," she added in a confessional. "I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn't her best."

As Kourt kept trying to reach Mason, Khloe revealed to Kendall Jenner that Scott already knew about the proposal and said to her, "You guys are gonna kick me out now. I'm not involved in the family." She said he also asked why their kids weren't invited.

"I think they think they're losing their dad. They think their dad is gone and they're replacing him," Khloe continued. "So P's reaction is understandably okay, but there's nothing wrong with Travis. Is the same way we felt about Bruce, there was nothing wrong with Bruce."

Kendall wondered whether Kourt had any sympathy for Scott, telling her sister that it didn't feel like it from her POV. While Kourtney said she was "sensitive to him and his feelings," she didn't necessarily want to dwell on him at that celebratory moment. "I just got engaged, I wanna be happy and be in the moment and I don't think that this moment is about Scott," she added.

Later in the hour, Khloe went to check in on Scott and the kids, bringing them a nice care package in the process. When asked how he was doing, Scott said he'd always love Kourtney and "wasn't that caught off guard" by the proposal, since he knew they were already talking about having kids together.

"So it wasn't crazy, thank god. Another time in my life, if I would have heard that, life would have been over for me," he continued. "It does give me a lot of relief that she's happy, somebody else is taking care of her."

He then started to get a little shady, telling Khloe that, selfishly, he felt like "a lot has been lifted off" him at that point. "I couldn't do the job of being with her. I salute Travis, he's in for a lot of work," he continued. "The family's the best part, Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to everything."

He then said that the kids "were upset" they were excluded from the celebrations, telling Khloe that they "didn't understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there and they weren't there." His snark continued as he joked, "Hopefully they're invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?"

Though Khloe said Kourtney was also upset they weren't there, Scott said he would have done more if he were in her shoes.

"Me, personally, if I got engaged 50 minutes away, I would have just said, 'Someone get in the car and get my kids here,' and P would have been ecstatic," he told Khloe. "We're acting as if the place was 10 hours away. They can have their life, I just don't want to be pushed out of family affairs that include the kids and things we normally would do. I just don't want to lose the dynamic of having all of you guys."

She reassured him that they wouldn't ice him out, before Scott said he and Kourtney needed to hash out some things she may not want to get into.

After the meeting, Khloe called up her sister, who said she and Travis sat down with Penelope and let her know that Barker "really wanted her there" but it just couldn't happen. She also said she didn't think she needed to talk anything out with Scott, but Khloe told her it was important she did.