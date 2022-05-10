Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Frontman Mourns Death of 31-Year-Old Son Jethro Lazenby

Getty

The model and actor had just been released on bail after admitting to assaulting his mother -- no cause of death has been released.

Australian musician Nick Cave, of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, is asking for privacy for him and his family after confirming to the BBC the tragic death of his son Jethro Lazenby at 31 years old.

"With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away," Cave said in the statement released by manager Brian Message. "We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

It is the second such tragic loss for Cave, who lost his son Arthur at just 15 years old after the teen fell from a cliff. No cause of death was given for Jethro.

Jethro has had multiple interactions with law enforcement in recent years, including an arrest for assaulting his mother. He admitted to the attack and accepted a plea deal.

It was just last week, on May 5, that Lazenby was released on bail and ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment, per the BBC. He was also told he could not contact his mother for two years. Lazenby had previously been incarcerated in 2018 for assaults on his then-girlfriend.

Prior to his trouble with the law, he was an up-and-coming actor and model, appearing in the films "Corroboree" and "My Little Princess." He had walked runways for several of the biggest names in fashion including Balenciaga and Versace.