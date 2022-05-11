Zac Efron Talks Fatherhood After Playing a Dad in Firestarter

Youtube

"I didn't know what I was doing"

For Zac Efron, fatherhood is still a long ways away.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 34-year-old confessed that he was "drastically under-prepared" while filming a father-daughter scene after undertaking the role of Andy McGee for the horror remake of Stephen King's "Firestarter."

Efron told Ellen DeGeneres that he initially "didn't think about it all that much" when it came to playing a father onscreen for the first time.

"And then when we started filming the movie, I had a two-week quarantine," he explained, "and when I got out of quarantine, we started filming that Monday, so it was a pretty quick intro to the film, and all of a sudden I had this daughter in front of me."

Zac continued, "We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realized I was drastically under-prepared for this part. I didn't know what I was doing."

The "17 Again" star stated that despite eventually falling into place with his character, he isn't ready to have kids anytime soon.

"I think that was a healthy dose to put me off for as long as necessary. I have a little bit more growing to do, probably," he confessed.

Although Efron isn't ready to journey into the world of fatherhood, he is willing to take a trip back to memory lane and star in a reboot of his breakout role in a possible "High School Musical" reunion.

"I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing," the actor said. "My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens."

The first Disney Channel original "High School Musical" movie aired in 2006 and was followed by a sequel in 2007 after its wild success. The final film of the franchise, titled "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" was released in theaters in 2008 and depicted the original cast parting ways into their respective futures after high school graduation.