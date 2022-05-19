Spencer Pratt Trolls 'Hot Garbage' OG The Hills Cast, ‘Manifesting’ His Involvement in New Series

Getty

MTV has greenlit a new spinoff of "The Hills" featuring a whole new cast with an emphasis on diversity and what it's like coming of age in modern L.A.

Spencer Pratt has an idea for the upcoming new iteration of "The Hills," and MTV might want to consider it. On Wednesday, the network announced a new spin of the franchise, but with none of the familiar faces.

The news comes just five months after "The Hills: New Beginnings" was canceled after only two short seasons. An attempt to recreate the magic of the original 2000s series, "NB" reunited several original cast-members but struggled to recreate the magic.

The idea now is to go back to what made the original work, as originally reported by Deadline, which was following a group of young people in Los Angeles as they tried to pursue their various dreams. The show was also known for purportedly being a little more fake (faux-scripted) than other reality shows.

With the working title "The Hills: Next Gen," the franchise is looking to again take a look at a brand new cast of young, hungry, more than likely beautiful people as they try to figure out how to chase their dreams in modern Los Angeles.

The network also promises a more diverse cast than the original series, as well as an emphasis on the types of issues modern young people are dealing with, like "race, class, identity, addiction, family drama along with the thrills of romance and becoming self-made.

The main difference between the two iterations is that the OG "Hills" was a spin-off of another successful reality series "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," which covered their high school years, so many of its cast-members were already familiar to MTV audiences.

Spencer Pratt, who was an outspoken breakout star of both the original "Hills" series and its "New Beginnings" sequel, was the first of the OG cast to speak out about the new show, and he seems to be all for it -- while also angling for a role for himself in a new TikTok video.

"I cannot confirm or deny that I may end up narrating the series," he said, with no indication if he's being remotely serious or not. But then he followed it up by adding, "Most likely I’ll probably just be the host of the aftershow; that’s what I’m manifesting with my crystals."

From there, he couldn't resist digging his own show's cast, which included across both series prominent names like Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth, Brody Jenner, Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, Kristin Cavallari, and Mischa Barton, as well as his sister Stephanie and now-wife Heidi Montag.

Talking about the new show, Spencer said with a wicked smile, "I’m excited because the cast I was involved with was hot garbage." He concluded by saying he's looking "forward to this new cast who probably deserve to be on television."

MTV has had success with revisiting some of its classic shows and personalities, with fans eating up revivals of "Jersey Shore," 'Teen Mom" and "The Real World" with OG casts. In today's modern world, there's risk in starting up wholly new properties, so maybe the network should consider a "best of both worlds" scenario.

Pratt is certainly an entertaining and outspoken enough personality to narrate the new series -- especially if it's a little self-aware. He could also serve as a familiar connection from the old "Hills" into the new to bridge the gap.

While it's not necessary to connect the two properties, much like "The Real World" featured new casts with every season, after all these years with one cast, it might be hard for fans to just embrace all new faces under such an iconic name associated with a very specific group of people.