Kim Kardashian Mocked Over Pretending to Eat Vegan Food in New Beyond Meat Ad

Instagram

"This is beyoooond meat, so good you don't even have to eat it."

Kim Kardashian is getting ridiculed online over her campaign with Beyond Meat.

As shown in the new ad, which was released earlier this week, the reality star praises the plant-based meat substitute company as she tastes some Beyond Meat products — or rather, pretends to eat them.

While Kim was undoubtedly supposed to be looking like she was eating the food, it didn't go unnoticed by fans that she seemingly wasn't really chewing food. And fans didn't hesitate to point this out on social media.

"I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset — my taste," Kim, 41, said in the clip as the words "Chief Taste Consultant" appeared on the video.

A plant-based burger was then placed in front of the SKIMS founder. Kim can be seen chewing while holding half of the burger, however, the video didn't show her taking a bite, even if she did take one.

"This plant-based meat is not only amazingly delicious, but it's also better for you and better for the planet," the "Kardashians" star continued in a voiceover. "It's a simple change that makes a really big difference."

In the clip, Kim can be seen jabbing a fork into a plant-based meatball and dramatically looking at the camera, before then squeezing a lemon slice over faux-meat tacos. She went on to snap a selfie as she held up a small tortilla near her mouth. Kim appeared to be chewing, but it's unclear if she had actually taken a bite.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The KKW Beauty founder proceeded to "eat" other plant-based meat products, including sausages and chicken tenders.

"So good," she said in the clip while seemingly pretending to eat the sausages. Kim gave a chef a fist bump to express her apparent enjoyment.

"And now that I'm Beyond Meat's Chief Taste Consultant, there's never been a better time to go beyond," she said as the clip concluded.

Fans took to the comment section of the ad, which was posted on Kim's Instagram and Beyond Meat's official Instagram account, and called out the star for faking eating the fake meat.

"I ain't buying it cause you ain't really eating it 🤣," one user commented.

"This is beyoooond meat, so good you don't even have to eat it. 🙄," another added, while another person wrote, "but you didn't put anything in your mouth...are you really eating this? haha ha."

"She ain't even eating the food 😂🤣 that hamburger isn't even bit into," another fan wrote as another similarly noted, "the hamburger wasn't bitten."