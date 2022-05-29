14 Stars Who Refuse To Use Social Media

Getty

"I could easily say something stupid, and I also don't think you need to be that available."

Social media has made celebrities more accessible than ever. With the touch of a follow button, fans can get up-to-the-minute updates from their favorite stars. But social media isn't for everyone -- particularly celebrities that don't want to share their every move with the world.

Stars like Emma Stone and Kristen Stewart say they won't be posting to Instagram or Twitter anytime soon.

Find out why these stars aren't on social media…

Keira Knightley is "content" not being on social media and thinks it's a "wormhole" she doesn't need to go down. While she did briefly give it a try for a few hours, she got freaked out when people started following her -- even though she had signed up under a fake name.

"What's really funny is obviously most of my friends are on it and all they ever talk about is how depressed it's making them. So then I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely not going to do that then.' I'd just get obsessed with trying to make my life look much more perfect than it is, and that sounds quite exhausting," Keira told People.

Emma Stone has been against joining social media for many years and says it's all because she doesn't believe it would be a positive experience for her. She explained that as someone who can take people's comments to heart, all of the interaction on social media could be hurtful.

"I think it wouldn't be a positive thing for me. If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them," she said in an interview with Elle.

Sandra Bullock chooses not to be on social media, which she says all stems from her 1995 flick "The Net." The actress joked that she learned too much about hackers during her time on set. She’s not ruling out social media completely though. She says that by the time her children want to get an account, she wants to be in the know about what’s going on.

"I'm not ignorant of what's happening out there. I look over people's shoulders, going, 'What is that little vignette of a cat on a fan?' I'm just lazy. But I'm going to get on it and troll my friends. Once my kids are using it, I'll know how to navigate it. I don't want to be naïve," Sandra told InStyle.

Mila Kunis admits she's always been late to the game when it comes to social media and only heard about Facebook after it had already been around for quite a while. Although her husband Ashton Kutcher was an early adopter of Twitter, she says his views have changed over the years as well and now they're both very skeptical of social platforms.

"I was so late to that train. I remember at some point my roommate was like, 'You know, there's a thing called Facebook,' and I was like, 'What is this Facebook? Who's gonna poke each other? That's just weird.' And then Ashton and I reconnected and started talking. He used to be incredibly forward-thinking with social media, when the intent was to connect to people. But it took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it's just not a fun game to play," Mila told Cosmopolitan.

Saoirse Ronan admits that she once had a Twitter account but decided to delete it after realizing it was "too much work" and "too stressful." On top of that, she believes that actors don't really need to be on social media anyway because who you portray on camera is not who you are in real life.

"Acting is a different thing, 'cause you're not yourself when you're working. I'm not me in anything that anyone sees me in. So for me then to get on Twitter and go, 'Oh, I've had a terrible day' or 'God, I've got such a headache,' I just don't think people need to see that.

"And self-promotion has always made me feel really uncomfortable," Saoirse told The Wrap.

While Kristen Stewart does see the benefits of social media and would consider joining one day, she says she simply doesn’t need it in her life right now.

"I'm totally not adverse to the idea of [joining]. I think it connects people in this gorgeous way that was never possible before…I, luckily, just don't need it. The complication of that interaction is something that can be beautiful but I think I've been able to skirt it," Kristen told ET Canada.

Emily Blunt doesn't think that social media is a good fit for her, especially when she has a difficult time remembering to communicate with people in other ways! Instead, she chooses to keep everything offline.

"I'm like a dinosaur with that stuff, No. 1. But it's also not really an organic sort of fit for me. I can barely remember to text people back!" Emily told Vulture.

George Clooney has no plans to ever join social media, explaining that he has no desire to share his middle of the night thoughts with the world. The actor joked that if he joined Twitter he might end up sending out a post at 3 A.M., only to wake up and realize none of it made sense.

"I like to have a drink at night. I could easily say something stupid, and I also don't think you need to be that available. I don't see Matt [Damon] or Brad [Pitt] or myself wanting to get our thoughts out in a 140-character-thing at 3 in the morning…What a horrible idea," George told Variety.

Cate Blanchett isn't looking for the validation of others on social media. While she admits there are some good things out there on social platforms, she has mixed feelings about it all. When it comes to posting selfies, she says she "cannot for the life of me work out why adults are participating in that s--t."

"I think it's a genuine way to build community…There's a subversive quality to the internet, and I do think there's a genuine ability to connect. But the downside with social media is it divides people really quickly and sets up rivalry and jealousy and a sense of the life over there is better than the life over here," Cate told Yahoo Beauty.

Chris Pine chooses not to be on social media because it affects his anxiety. In fact, Chris says he tries to be less connected overall and even purchased a flip phone in order to help simplify his life.

"I'll tell you what, here we go. I recently got a record player and a flip phone. I kind of like the simplifying down. I just like the simple, I just like the non-complicated. I don't want to be connected so much," Chris said on "Good Morning America."

Daniel Radcliffe has chosen not to join social media and it all has to do with privacy. He says that as someone who values his personal life, sharing so much information on social media would just encourage the media and the public to become more invasive.

"I don't have Twitter and I don't have Facebook, and I think that makes things a lot easier because if you go on Twitter and tell everybody what you're doing moment to moment and then claim you want a private life, then no one is going to take that request seriously," Daniel told Sky News.

Instagram has become an important part of the modeling industry but Kate Moss says she steers clear of the platform. She explained that things in the industry are too different from when she started out and she has no interest in sharing her personal life with strangers.

"The whole modeling scene is completely different to when I first started out. Everything now is so instant with digital photography and there's no mystique. I don't have any personal accounts on social media, I'm just not into posting about personal stuff online," she told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Alicia Vikander was only on social media for a month when she realized it wasn't for her. The actress explained that it wasn't adding anything positive to her life so she decided to delete her accounts.

"I realized early on that social media was not good for me; I personally didn't find the joy in it," Alicia told Harper's Bazaar.

Not only has Kate Winslet chosen not to use social media herself, but she's also banned it for her three children — Mia, Joe and Bear. Kate says she believes it has a negative impact on growing children and would much rather have them outside and having fun.