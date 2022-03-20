13 Famous Couples You Probably Had No Idea Dated

Getty

It's hard to keep things under wraps in Hollywood so when celebrity couples manage to fly under the radar, it's truly an impressive feat. And while not many famous duos have been able to do it, there are a few who managed to keep things so low-key that people barely knew they were ever an item.

In fact, some celebs didn't spill the details on their very private relationships until years after they split, totally shocking fans and followers. Even though these secretive relationships didn't last, it's important that they got the privacy they deserved at the time!

Read on to get the details about these unexpected couples…

Dax Shepard recently revealed that he briefly dated Ashley Olsen "15 or 16 years ago." The actor, who admits he never watched "Full House," says Ashley was busy launching her clothing line The Row at the time and he was incredibly impressed by her work ethic.

"She's just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic...I just saw her at a party and was kind of thunderstruck by her beauty," Dax said on his podcast "Armchair Expert."

2. Halsey & Matty Healy

Early in her career, Halsey was close friends with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy but many fans had no idea the pair actually dated. After the band's song "She's American" went viral on TikTok, users began discussing the fact that the song was very likely written about Halsey. While Matty has not confirmed who the song was written about, Halsey has admitted that the singer was definitely an influence on her music. In fact, fans believe the majority of her "Room 93" EP as well as her song "Colors" were written about Matty.

"We're both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other. I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched," Halsey once told Billboard about their connection.

Fans may know that Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz briefly dated Jennifer Aniston, but it's less well known that he also dated her "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox. Shortly after Jennifer and Adam's split, Courteney starred in the Counting Crows' music video for "A Long December," where the duo reportedly hit it off. While Courteney and Adam haven't shared details about their time together, Adam has confirmed that he dated both Courteney and Jennifer.

"They were nice girls and I went out with them and that was that," Adam told Men's Health.

John Stamos admits that he once asked Amy Poehler on a date -- but she didn't know it was a date! While reflecting on their dinner together in an interview, Amy explained that at the time, she wasn't sure if John had more serious intentions. She even showed up to their outing in a Leslie Knope shirt from the set of "Parks and Recreation" because she thought it was going to be a more casual evening. Shortly after Amy's interview aired, John confirmed that he did have slightly more romantic intentions.

"We're really good friends…I guess [Amy] didn't know it was a date. I asked her out on a date. And we had a really nice time. Then I hear she thought it wasn't a date. It was a date in my eyes," John told Extra.

When they were just teenagers, Drew Barrymore and Christian Bale briefly dated. Christain explained that the duo met up to go to the movies together but unfortunately, it didn't go further than that.

"We went to see some bloody awful horror film, and that was the end of it. She never called again," he told GQ Australia.

Back in the early 2000s, Pink and NSYNC's Joey Fatone went on several dates, although they have slightly different recollections about their relationship. While Pink once said that Joey was "in love" with her, he says it was a little more casual than that.

"I actually asked her out a few times and we went out. We were cool as heck. But I guess I wasn't her type, so that was it. We were still friends. That was it…I'm cool with being in the friend zone with Pink. There's nothing wrong with that," Joey told People.

Early on in her career in Hollywood, Chrishell dated Matthew Morrison. The duo met in 2006 and dated for a year before Matthew popped the question. Unfortunately, the couple never made it down the aisle as Matthew broke off the engagement. He later admitted that he hadn't proposed for the "right reasons" and had only done it because he felt "under pressure from society."

Years after the split, Chrishell shared her thoughts about the relationship, admitting on "Selling Sunset" that if she had "ended up with the person [she] was with at 25, [she] would want to kill [herself]." She didn't stop there though and even called Matthew a "dick."

Nick Lachey wouldn't exactly call Kim Kardashian his "ex" but he does admit that the duo once went on a date together. While he had a nice time, he believes she may have had some ulterior motives as the paparazzi showed up towards the end of their date.

"We went on one date…We went and saw 'Da Vinci Code' together. She left about halfway through and went to the restroom and then shockingly there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater. I think there were other things in play on our little rendezvous…Couldn't be a nicer girl, had a great time, but no, we don't keep in touch anymore," Nick said on "Watch What Happens Live."

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin dated for over a year but almost no one knew about it because they kept things so quiet. The former couple met on the set of their film "Paper Man" in 2010 and went on to date throughout 2011. While the couple never spoke out about their relationship, they were spotted together on several occasions -- although sources say they kept things so low key "you'd never think they were a couple."

Brandi Glanville once admitted that she had dated Ben Stiller in the '90s and the actor later confirmed it was true, despite being a very short fling.

"It was short-lived and it was fun, I wouldn't characterize it as a relationship. It was a couple of dates and fun. I'm not sure my wife is even aware of that," he said on "Watch What Happens Live."

Heidi Klum clearly has a preference for musicians! Back in 2002, Heidi dated Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis for less than a year. Looking back on the relationship, Anthony had nothing but great things to say, calling their time together "magical."

"The time with Heidi is one of the most beautiful memories in my life. The hottest woman in the world was my girlfriend, that made me really proud. I saw her and immediately fell in love with her. [It was] not very long, but very intense…She is not only beautiful, but also intelligent, a successful businesswoman, and [a] great mother. I was and I am still a big fan of her," Anthony said in a Press Portal interview.

12. Scarlett Johansson & Jack Antonoff

Scarlett Johansson and music producer Jack Antonoff, who rose to fame working with Taylor Swift and Lorde, dated as teenagers at New York's Professional Children's School. The former couple even attended prom together during their senior year. Although they dated for a period of time, things didn't seem to end well based on the song "Better Love" released by Jack's band Steel Train.

Shortly before Lamar Odom married Khloé Kardashian, he says he briefly dated Taraji P. Henson. The former couple hit it off at an HBO party but they eventually parted ways after Lamar met Khloé. The basketball star says he wishes he had "done things different" while dating Taraji and admits he was "an immature punk" at the time.