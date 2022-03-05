Actors Who Totally Spoiled Their Movies Before the Premiere

Getty

"I just want you to know the wrath that you have just invited onto yourself."

Maintaining the mystery behind a movie's plot before it hits theaters can be a difficult task -- especially when there are quite a few actors with loose lips! And to make matters worse, these celebs spend a lot of time talking about the film in interviews and appearances long before it premieres, leaving a lot of opportunities for details to be spilled.

While spoilers can be a big problem in the movie industry, most of the time it's a total accident. Although some fans will be disappointed, sometimes the celebrity slip up actually creates more interest in the film. But at the end of the day, everyone makes mistakes and thankfully none of these spoilers totally ruined the film.

Find out what went down when these actors spoiled their films…

Channing Tatum recently spoiled the ending of his movie "Dog" -- but he did it on purpose! He explained that since there are a few major dog movies out there that end with the beloved animal dying, he wanted viewers to know that they can anticipate a happy ending.

"'Marley & Me' scarred everyone. Every single person that I've told I made a dog movie, they're like, 'I am not going to see it unless you tell me if the dog lives.' I'm like, 'But don't you want to not know the ending of the movie?' It's a good ending, so everyone knows," Channing said on " Jimmy Kimmel Live! "

Tom Holland has become notorious for spoiling bits of Marvel movies and has slipped up on several occasions, with everything from telling fans about unannounced movies to sharing major plot points. At one point he even accidentally shared the "Avengers: Infinity War" poster before it was released. It all went down while he was on a live stream unboxing a package from Mark Ruffalo that contained the poster. It wasn't until he saw the message that said "Confidential: Do not share" that he realized he had made a mistake.

Thankfully, Marvel took things well and even shared the video on Twitter, writing , "Thanks, @TomHolland1996. Thanks, @MarkRuffalo. @Avengers #InfinityWar."

Back in 2012, Anne Hathaway inadvertently revealed a spoiler about "The Dark Knight Rises." While speaking with David Letterman, the talk show host noted that "in the end, Batman is dead." Anne looked shocked and didn't know what to say but her response confirmed its truth to many fans watching.

"I just want you to know the wrath that you have just invited onto yourself. Chris [Nolan], I had no part in it, I'm sorry," Anne said during the interview.

Will Smith was in Tokyo attending a news conference for his movie "I Am Legend" when he accidentally spoiled a lot of the film's plot. When co-producer and co-screenwriter Akiva Goldsman realized what was happening, he quickly put a stop to things. Unfortunately, it was too late. After the event wrapped, press handlers had to ask all those who were present to keep the ending a secret, so as not to spoil it for others.

Mark Ruffalo was at the premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" in 2017 when he accidentally shared a little bit too much of the film with fans. He had been live streaming on the red carpet but when it came time to sit down in the theater, he couldn't figure out how to shut it off. Instead, he simply put the phone in his pocket -- accidentally live streaming the first 20 minutes of the film.

"My phone was blowing up with texts…but I was like, I couldn't possibly check my phone in the theater. That's rude. Especially in my own movie. And then someone from Disney came up to me and she said, 'Turn off your phone!' And I was like, 'My phone's not on!' … I thought I was going to get fired!" Mark said on " Jimmy Kimmel Live ."

Sylvester Stallone made a small mistake when he was working on the first "Creed" movie. While he was still writing the film, he tweeted a photo of a page of the script on his desk -- but probably didn't realize how much the one page of text revealed. Fans who deciphered the script noted that it showed Adonis Creed winning his boxing match and that Rocky was battling cancer. It didn't seem to bother Sylvester that much as the photo is still up to this day.

While promoting "The Time Traveler's Wife," Rachel McAdams accidentally spilled a majority of the film's plot. During an interview, she was asked about her on-screen husband's ability to travel through time and said a little too much.

"Well, he doesn't go back that far. He goes as far as his own childhood and he goes forward as far as his own death," Rachel said on " The Daily Show With Jon Stewart "

When Jon asked if that meant the character knew how he was going to die, Rachel quickly responded that they'd "ruined everything!"

Although Harrison Ford had long expressed a desire for his "Star Wars" character Han Solo to be written out of the film, he subtly let fans know how it was going to happen ahead of the premiere of "The Force Awakens." In the interview, director J.J. Abrams could be seen getting visibly concerned as Harrison spoke.

"I thought the best utility of the character would be for him to sacrifice himself to a high ideal and give a little bottom, a little gravitas to the enterprise. Not that there wasn't already, I just wanted in on that part of it," Harrison said on " Conan ."

9. David Prowse

Fellow "Star Wars" actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original trilogy, accidentally revealed one of the film's biggest plot twists two years before it made it to the big screen. Back in 1978, Dave casually revealed that Darth Vader was Luke's father at a promotional appearance and it was printed in a local newspaper. At the time, the news didn't make it that far and things were mostly kept under wraps.

While Hugh Jackman was promoting his Wolverine film "Logan," he essentially told fans that his character was going to die at the end. Early on he confirmed that it would be his last film as Wolverine and in a later interview, he basically admitted how things wrap up.

"The idea that, in the end, he must give his life to save someone else…I thought that was really powerful," Hugh told Entertainment Weekly .

The interview wasn't published until right after the film was released but it was so soon that many fans hadn't had the chance to watch it yet.

Michael Keaton was making a talk show appearance when he accidentally spoiled a major part of the "Batman" storyline. When he was asked about what the Joker had done to anger Batman so much, Michael got a little too truthful -- and it was clear the audience was disappointed.