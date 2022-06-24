Jessie James Decker Shares She's Had 'Some Pretty Low Lows' in Battle With Depression

Getty

"I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles."

Jessie James Decker is taking steps to be honest about her mental health struggles.

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a lengthy heartfelt post about her struggles the past few years with her anxiety and depression.

"It's up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows," she began her emotional statement. "The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles."

The "Should Have Said No" country artist admitted to feeling that it's been her "duty" to always be that bubbly girl" to save face for fans and followers.

"I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredible loving rock of a husband. But I have definitely struggled these past couple years. My anxiety has gotten worse, my self-esteem, my confidence," she continued. Decker also noted that she had probably always been "battling some body image issues."

The "Redneck Island" star cited the challenges she's faced during her career and referenced the moment that a private family matter was exposed on Reddit, saying that the incident "still to this day makes me break down and cry."

"I'm ripped apart constantly on a daily basis which kills me a little every day and makes me wonder what my purpose in this business is and truthfully makes me consider quitting everything sometimes and disappear," she added that canceling her tour due to COVID concerns made her feel like she had let her fans down which contributed a spiral of depression.

"It almost didn't feel authentic to not share" her struggles with mental health she explained, "I have such a beautiful life and so many blessings, but I still have struggles and need to sit back and work on my mental health. I feel like I try to only post the good sometimes, but I think being open and honest will also help me heal through this."