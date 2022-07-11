Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin Reveal They Didn't Know About Mama June's Surprise Wedding

Getty

"Mama June" Shannon may have recently celebrated her nuptials to boyfriend Justin Stroud, but there are two key people in her life who were absent -- and totally unaware it was happening.

"I actually got a receipt in my PO Box that said she had applied for a marriage certificate," Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird told E! News in a new interview. That's how she found out her mother was getting married.

"I asked her about it just recently. She denied it," Lauryn continued. "And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married' and we were very, very shocked."

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was much more positive about the news, even though she didn't know about it either. While she and June aren't as estranged as they were during June's legal and addiction troubles, Alana still lives with big sister Lauryn.

"It definitely did catch me by surprise because Mama was always one to say she would never get married," Alana said, acknowledging that June has changed, though. "She's definitely different."

Ultimately, neither daughter seems all that concerned that June left them out of her big day. "If she feels we don't need to be a part of that, then it is what it is," Lauryn told the outlet.

June and Justin got married way back on March 23, though the news didn't break publicly until early June. June confirmed the news herself on June 1 via Instagram.

"I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors YES me and [Justin] Really got married back in march 23 on our six month anniversary," she captioned a video of the couple.

She described it as a "spur [of] the moment." She teased that fans could follow their love story by watching her reality show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot: Road to Redemption," currently airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE.

E! News couldn't confirm if the show was taping when they wed at a Georgia courthouse, but even if not, the whole saga is sure to play out there.