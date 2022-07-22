Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are 'Still Quite Caucasian'

Everett

"I would say I was one of the few back in the day," the Fantastic Four star says, "And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it's still quite more of the same."

Jessica Alba says Marvel — and Hollywood — haven't changed all that much since her days as the Invisible Woman.

In a conversation with Glamour UK, the actress got real about diversity ... especially when it comes to the lucrative superhero genre.

She starred as Sue Storm in 2005's "Fantastic Four" and it's 2007 followup "Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer." And while it's been the better part of two decades since, Alba says there's just "more of the same."

"Even if you look at the Marvel movies – that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s sort of the family thing – it’s still quite Caucasian."

While Disney has made a point of bringing more diversity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with films like "Black Panther" and "Shang-Chi," Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel" and having Anthony Mackie take on the mantle of Captain America — Alba says it's not enough.