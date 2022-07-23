10 Famous Couples Who Had A Baby After The Breakup

Getty

Getting ready to welcome a baby is usually an exciting time for a couple -- but sometimes their relationship just isn't going according to plan. And when parents-to-be decide that it's best that they go their separate ways in the middle of a pregnancy, things can get a little messy.

That's exactly what happened for quite a few celebrity couples, who all decided to call it quits right before their baby was born. While it's obviously a difficult time for both the mom and dad, most of them have thankfully stuck together to co-parent their new additions.

Here's what went down after the breakup for these celeb couples…

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have called it quits for good in late 2021 but it was recently announced that the former couple are about to become parents for the second time. It turns out that prior to their split, Khloé and Tristan had been trying to conceive using a surrogate. In November 2021, just a month before Tristan's paternity scandal, the surrogate became pregnant. The exes decided to go forward with the pregnancy and the baby is due sometime this summer.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family," a rep said in a statement.

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan dated for three years before splitting in December of 2006 -- when Bridget was in the early stages of pregnancy. Two months later, her rep confirmed that she was pregnant with the couple's first child and in August, she gave birth to John Edward Thomas Moynahan. Looking back, Bridget says dealing with the scrutiny was difficult, especially as Tom was already dating his future wife Gisele Bündchen.

"Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me. But I got so much out of that. It's golden and it's tough and it was fucked up. But now I have a child, and it's the best thing in the world," Bridget told Harper's Bazaar.

Elon Musk and Grimes began dating in 2018 and two years later, they welcomed their first child, X Æ A-12. In 2021, the couple announced they were splitting up -- but in December of that year, they revealed that they had welcomed another child via surrogate. The news of their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, came as a surprise to the public but it turns out the couple had conceived using a surrogate before they decided to go their separate ways.

"Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan announced her pregnancy in early 2020 and just a few months later, her husband Michael Kopech filed for divorce. While they didn't comment on the reasoning behind their split, Vanessa appeared to go through much of the pregnancy alone. She celebrated special milestones solo, like when she revealed the baby's sex on Instagram. When she gave birth in January, her rep said Michael did come to be by her side.

5. Heidi Klum & Flavio Briatore

In 2003, Heidi Klum briefly dated Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The couple announced they were pregnant with their first child at the end of the year but by the time their daughter Leni was born, the couple had split. At the time of Leni's birth, Heidi was already dating Seal, who stepped up to help raise the little girl.

"People have said I was such a good person, so courageous. I honestly don't see it like that. I was the lucky one. We didn't have time for the usual pre-marital dance that couples get into. For the first time in my life I had total clarity in a relationship and I knew exactly what I had to do," Seal later said.

Christina Milian and The-Dream tied the knot in September of 2009 while they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed their daughter in February -- but unbeknownst to fans, they had actually split months prior. Christina and The-Dream later revealed that they had split just months after getting married. The paperwork was eventually submitted just days before Christina gave birth.

"The couple reached this decision in late 2009, but decided to keep the news private in efforts to protect their baby daughter, Violet. They ask for consideration and respect for their family moving forward," The-Dream's rep said in a statement.

7. Kevin Federline & Shar Jackson

Kevin Federline and Shar Jackson were engaged and pregnant with their second child when they called it quits -- reportedly because Kevin had started to date Britney Spears. Shar ended up giving birth just a few months before Britney and Kevin tied the knot. At the time, Shar said she wasn't bitter and she believed everything happened for a reason.

"If you read anything negative that I'd supposedly said, it's probably not true. That's not how I live my life, because I'm a very positive person. I believe that God makes everything happen for a reason, the way it's supposed to happen. I'm cool with that, so I don't have any bad feelings. I'm not bitter. I'm not any of that stuff," Shar told MTV at the time.

Mary-Louise Parker and Billy Crudup had dated for over six years before they announced they were expecting their first child. But when Mary-Louise was seven months pregnant with their son, Billy left her for Claire Danes. In her memoir, "Dear Mr. You," Mary-Louise described her fragile emotional state while recounting a solo cab ride to the doctor.

"I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe…I'm trying to get through it but I'm by myself every night and every morning and no one, nothing helps…I can't get my shoes on anymore…I realize now that whatever I was walking through was part of my life, one piece of a bigger story that is mostly beautiful," she wrote.

9. Kelis & Nas

Kelis was married to Nas for four years before she filed for divorce when she was seven months pregnant with their first child. At the time, she cited "irreconcilable differences." She eventually gave birth to their son Knight in 2009.

"I was married. It didn't work out. The most amazing thing came out of it. I am good with that. He will never read anywhere that I said anything negative about his father. It doesn't matter whether it's true or not. Because at the end of the day he needs to know he did come from love," Kelis reportedly said.

Denise Richards was six months pregnant with her second child with Charlie Sheen when she filed for divorce. Charlie was in the midst of a drug and alcohol relapse and she says she knew it was time to leave.