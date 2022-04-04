Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio & Candice Swanepoel Pose for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Shoot

Getty

Kim Kardashian is calling all angels!

The SKIMS mogul most recently recruited the supermodel talents of Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel for the brand's best-selling "Fits Everybody" collection for the "Icons" campaign due for release on April 4.

During an interview with People Magazine, Kardashian gushed about the opportunity to work with the legendary supermodels.

"Every woman is an icon. I see icons reflected in the women around me: my daughters, mom, and sisters," Kardashian said. "The women I work with each day are iconic, and so are the women I worked with for this campaign — Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice. The list goes on!"

Speaking of icons, the 41-year-old entrepreneur spoke about creating a collection where women everywhere could "show up as the best versions of ourselves."

"When we were developing the 'Fits Everybody' collection, it was with the intention to create underwear that would perfectly fit everybody," Kim explained. "I really believe that when we feel comfortable we're more confident and are able to show up as the best versions of ourselves."

For Kardashian, the mogul described how her journey with motherhood and her professional ambitions make her feel most iconic.

"I feel sexiest and most powerful in my professional pursuits and businesses like SKIMS, and personal relationships, most importantly being a mother," she added. "But also in taking time for myself to rest and recharge, and repeat!"

Ambrosio told the publication how 'honored" she felt that Kardashian had chosen her as an icon.

"To be honest, I believe that only others can call someone an icon so I have never thought of myself that way," she confessed. "For me icon means staying true to yourself and making sure to treat others the way you would like to be treated."

For the supermodels, the SKIMS campaign has served as a reunion for their days walking for Victoria Secret.