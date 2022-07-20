Khloe Kardashian Shares First Social Media Post Since Tristan Thompson Baby No. 2 News

Getty / Instagram

"The Kardashians" star gushed over her and Tristan's daughter True in the wake of the news that she and her NBA star ex are expecting their second child.

Khloe Kardashian has broken her social media silence following the news that she's expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

On Tuesday, "The Kardashians" star shared her first post on Instagram since the shocking news broke on July 13.

Khloe, 38, posted a series of adorable photos of herself and 4-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan. In the sweet pics, Khloe and True can be seen posing in the ocean in printed one-piece bathing suits, with the reality star holding her daughter in a piggyback.

"Me and my best girl making the best memories," she captioned the photos, which seemed to shot on her recent "Kamp Koko" birthday trip with her family.

"I will forever have your back my angel girl 🤍," Khloe added.

Prior to Tuesday, Khloe last posted on July 13, sharing a cute selfie of herself with True and niece Dream from the trip on Instagram. According to E! News, the Good American founder's post came just hours before it was reported that she and Tristan, 31, are expecting their second child.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe told the outlet. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The baby will be the second for the couple and for Khloe. Tristan has three children, including True. The NBA star is dad to son Prince, 5, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, and 7-month-old son, Theo, whom he fathered with Maralee Nichols. The paternity scandal -- and Tristan cheating on Khloe ... again -- were documented on the Season 1 finale of "The Kardashians." (News of Nicholas' pregnancy broke in December 2021.)

Since filming wrapped on the show's first season, Khloe and Tristan have not reconciled again.

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," a source said to E! News. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

And it seems that Khloe herself confirmed she's no longer in a relationship with Tristan.

The "Revenge Body" star "liked" a post from the Kardashian fan account @kardashiansocial. The post featured a video of Tristan holding hands with a woman while in Greece. In the caption, the account echoed E!'s source, and cited a similar statement apparently from Khloe's rep, noting that Khloe and Tristan are "both single" and "haven't spoken since December" aside from co-parenting,

The account went on to add, "I don't know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he's a good dad to his baby which we don't know when Khloe's surrogate is due."

And since Khloe "liked" the post, it seems that she agrees with what the account said, and also

Although it's yet to be confirmed when the baby will arrive -- or if it's already been born --, sources told TMZ the baby's birth is coming soon, while another insider said the baby may have already arrived.