Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude to Launch a New Booty Balm Campaign on Her 53rd Birthday

"I really dislike the phrase, 'You look good for 40, or you look good for 30, you look good for 50.' How about you just 'you look good?'"

Jennifer Lopez bares it all for her newest beauty campaign.

On her 53rd birthday, the "Marry Me" star celebrated the launch of JLo Body by JLo Beauty with a campaign photo of herself in the nude to promote the brand’s first body based product, Booty Balm.

In an interview with People Magazine, Lopez explained the reasoning behind her debut product, JLo Body by JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm, "We already have some amazing products targeting tightening and firming for the face, so a product for the body that addressed those same issues was a natural next step for us."

"It was also the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn't find it on the market," she continued.

The singer said that creating this product has been on her mind her "whole life" after watching her mother struggle with cellulite growing up.

"I remember her wishing that there was some magic formula that was just going to make it disappear," she said. "And the truth is, we know that doesn't exist."

Though creating a magic cellulite erasing cream may be impossible, Lopez says that she’s been able to develop a product that delivers noticeable results.

"Working with scientists, we have found that it really does improve the appearance of the skin," she says of the formula which contains pink pepperslim to fade the look of stretch marks, guarana seed extract to smooth, caffeine to tighten, peptides to boost collagen production and powerful hydrators like squalene, shea butter and hyaluronic acid. "We're not just taking a random cream and slapping my name on it," she said. "It works."

"A lot of people invest in skincare for their face, but they don't invest in self-care and skincare for their body," Lopez continued. "I don't necessarily mean spending money, but instead taking time to cleanse, moisturize, use serums and masks. I want to normalize taking care of yourself. It's not a selfish thing. It's a nourishing thing. If you can't take care of yourself, you certainly cannot take care of anybody else."

Jennifer explained her confidence is derived from her self-care, and the singer is in the business of creating ageless beauty for everyone.

"Beauty has no expiration date' was always my personal mantra because I'm in a business where youth is glorified and people try to write, especially women, off at a certain time," she said. "It's like, 'Oh, you're done no more movies for you. We don't want your music anymore.' Growing up, I looked up to people like Diana Ross and Cher and Tina Turner, and they were in their 50s and they were beautiful and almost coming into their own at that time."