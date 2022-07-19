Witness at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding Spills New Details

OnTheJLo.com

From their vows to her dress to what their kids were like...

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally said "I do" in Vegas over the weekend -- and now a witness is spilling some additional details on the ceremony.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Kenosha Portis recalled being a witness to the long awaited Bennifer 2.0 wedding. With the couple arriving just before midnight, Portis remembered being starstruck after being informed that she would be a witness to a special couple.

"I started shaking a little bit, I was like 'oh my God this is Jennifer Lopez we’re getting ready to marry,'" she gushed. "As they were reading each other's vows they were very sweet, they were very emotional. They cried to each other and their kids were right behind them."

"She had on a nice elegant beige lace-y type dress, it had a train on it. The veil was beautiful -- everything was beautiful," Portis described seeing the "Marry Me" star at the altar, she also noted that Jennifer held a "beautiful" white bouquet that matched the boutonniere on Affleck.

Lopez confirmed the news in her On The J.Lo newsletter, where she shared a number of photos and videos from the couple's big day. She took his last name and signed her post with, "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she began. "Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

The road to the altar has been a long one for the duo, who first met way back in 2002 while working on the film "Gigli" together. At the time, Lopez was married to Cris Judd -- and filed for divorce shortly after filming wrapped. Jennifer later shared that her split with Cris had nothing to do with Ben and that she wasn't romantically involved with him prior to her divorce.

She and Ben did start dating shortly after though and the two were engaged by November 2002. Affleck later appeared in J.Lo's "Jenny from the Block" video, before the two appeared in "Jersey Girl" together in 2004. That same year, however, in January 2004, they called off the engagement.

Lopez wound up marrying Marc Anthony in 2004, just five months after her split from Affleck. She and Marc welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008, before they eventually split in 2011. She went on to date Casper Smart and Alex Rodriguez, the latter of whom she was engaged to for two years before they called it quits in April 2021. That's when she started dating Ben again and the two were engaged by April 2022.