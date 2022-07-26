A24 Releases First Look of Brendan Fraser As 600-Pound Recluse In The Whale

Getty

Brendan Fraser's transformation for his upcoming movie "The Whale" has been revealed.

On Tuesday, A24 dropped the first look of the actor as a reclusive, 600-pound writing instructor struggling to reconnect with his daughter while also suffering from a compulsive eating disorder (below).

Premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival 🇮🇹

• Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE starring Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink

The Darren Aronofsky film is based on the 2012 Samuel D. Hunter play of the same name, with Hunter also developing the screenplay. The photo was released as the film studio announced its slate for the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where the movie will have its grand premiere later this year.

"The Whale" also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.

Fraser most recently appeared on the HBO Max series "Doom Patrol," the streamer's 2021 movie "No Sudden Move" and a number of other television projects including "Professionals," "Condor" and "The Affair."

"It's gonna be like something you haven't seen before," the 53-year-old actor told Unilad about his transformation for the project last year.

"The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome," he continued when speaking about the prosthetics and makeup for the role with Newsweek. "This is certainly far removed from anything I've ever done but not to be coy ... I do know it's going to make a lasting impression."

In a statement to Deadline last year, Hunter admitted that adapting his play into something readable for film had been "a real labor of love."

"This story is deeply personal and I'm very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience," he explained. "I've been a fan of Darren's ever since I saw 'Requiem for a Dream' when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I'm so grateful that he’s bringing his singular talent and vision to this film."