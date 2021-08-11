Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During Meet-and-Greet When Told Internet Is 'Rooting' for Him

Getty

The moment went down after Fraser confessed he was "a little anxious" about his latest film project with Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Usually, a virtual meet-and-greet with a celebrity is much more meaningful and exciting for the fan than the star. But it quickly became apparent that Brendan Fraser was getting at least as much out of a recent chat he shared with a fan.

Fraser's classic film "The Mummy" has found new life on social media platform TikTok, gaining the "Doom Patrol" star who's only recently returned to the spotlight a whole new generation of fans.

In the short clip posted to TikTok, Fraser was chatting with user @LittleLottieCosplay when he shared his thoughts about his latest project, the film "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"I’m going to work with Scorsese and Leo (DiCaprio) and Bob De Niro," he said in the interview. When she congratulated him, he joked, 'Thank you, I might be sick. I'm a little anxious."

In a moment so pure and good it helped the short snippet from their chat go viral, garnering more than a million views, the fan was quick to offer Fraser encouragement, telling him he's got it.

"The internet is so behind you! We’re so supportive," she told him. "There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next."

Fraser was clearly moved in the moment, appearing to visibly tear up before buying himself some time by sipping some water. He then slipped into character a bit and replying cheekily with a tip of his cowboy hat, "Shucks ma’am."

Fraser stepped away from the spotlight for more than a decade after he opened up about an alleged sexual assault in 2003 by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

After slowly making his way back into the industry that turned him into a hue star in the 1990s, Fraser's career appears to again be on fire. Aside from his ongoing work on HBO Max's "Doom Patrol," Fraser is working on the big screen with directors like Scorsese, Darren Aronofsky and Steven Soderbergh.