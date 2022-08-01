Angelina Jolie Celebrates Daughter Zahara Going to Spelman College

Getty

The star celebrated by showing off her dance moves with other parents and future HBCU students by hitting the electric slide at a gathering

Angelina Jolie is celebrating as her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt is gearing up to start at Spelman College, a historically Black college for women in Atlanta.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the "Maleficent" actress announced where her 17-year-old daughter will call home for the next four years.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" 47-year-old Jolie captioned a photo of her daughter with her Spelman peers.

"Congratulations to all new students starting this year," she wrote. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Jolie shares the teen with her ex-husband Brad Pitt along with twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20.

The video of the actress briefly engaging in the dance was shared on TikTok on Sunday, "Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles," the caption read.

In the clip, Jolie laughs as she momentarily joins in the fun while Zahara watches her mom from the side of the room, before hugging her with a smile.

The mother-daughter duo have maintained a close bond and developed a shared passion for social justice over the years.

Back in December 2021, the pair took a trip to Washington, D.C. in an effort to meet with politicians and supporters of the Violence Against Women Act.

Jolie documented their meeting on Instagram, "Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children's health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors."