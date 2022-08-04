JWoww Calls Out The Situation for 'Fake, Bad Friend, Shady' Behavior on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

MTV

"I'm petrified because if Mike can play Angelina like this, he could play me like this," she says, before tearing up over all the drama.

On Thursday's new episode, nearly everyone in the cast was accusing Mike of being two-faced as he attempted to mend fences with Angelina, who was still very angry with him for 1.) talking to her ex Chris Larangeira and her alleged side-piece and 2.) taking Chris' word for it that she leaked the infamous wedding speech and relaying that claim to Jenni, Deena and Snooki without ever asking her about it first.

During a pretty heated confrontation between Angelina and Mike (above) and apparently hours spent going back and forth, Pivarnick said he didn't need to insert himself into her "messy divorce" and "add to the messiness." She also said she didn't feel respected, thought that both Mike and Jenni were the "head of the household," and added, in tears, that this was all becoming too much for her to handle.

Mike eventually apologized, saying he "made a mistake" by talking to Angelina's exes. "It was a moment of me being imperfect ... and I'm sorry," he added.

Things between them seemed pretty good after that, but it wasn't long before he got into another mess with Jenni.

JWoww met up with Nicole and Deena to rehash their meeting with Angelina from last week's episode -- with the Meatballs saying they agreed that they should have reached out to Pivarnick before putting her on blast online and thought Mike has been stirring the pot. "Why are you trying to expose her and then be friends with her?" wondered Jenni, who accused Sitch of "playing both sides" by slamming Angelina in side texts while also attempting to broker a peace treaty with her.

JWoww was also triggered by a text she got from Mike after his meeting with Angelina in which he said, "What a disaster this was ... 4 hours of her playing the victim ... it's all me and Jenni's fault." That left her super confused, as she didn't understand why her name was being brought up in regards to Angelina's issues with Mike.

Sitch said she pretty much ghosted him after that, so he showed up to Jenni's house with pizza to try and square it all away ... but it was not a smooth meeting.

"It wasn't that your name was brought up, I was being a little sarcastic, like it's always me and your fault, almost to just be funny," he said, explaining what he meant by his text.

"I didn't take it that way. I don't even know where to begin, because I was in such a low, dark place last night," she told him. "I felt betrayed yesterday because I'm hearing that you're talking to Angelina on the side and you're talking to us about Angelina and then we find out you're liking and talking and hearting her Stories and we're all like, 'Whoa.'"

"You talk mad s--- about her every day. It makes you look fake, it makes you look like a bad friend. It just doesn't feel genuine," she continued, saying again that he was playing both sides and "being a s--- friend." Jenni added that she didn't care whether he was friends with Angelina or not, she just wanted him to stop telling "two different sides of a story."

After Jenni also expressed confusion over Angelina being invited to a skincare launch party for Lauren -- who blocked Pivarnick on social media and told Jenni to do the same -- he explained that he was trying to "be better, not bitter." Again, she wasn't having it though, and said, "You sit here and talk mad s--- about her, your wife blocks her and then you invite her to a skincare launch ... to me, it's shady and that's not right."

As she continued to doubt Mike's intentions, he admitted that he really doesn't like to be "on bad terms with anyone" and said it felt like she was "holding it against me that I'm trying in the slightest to ease any tension."

Jenni didn't back down though, laying out exactly what she thought was really going on.

"I think you're backpedaling because you are stuck in a situation you didn't think you were going to get stuck in," she explained. "It just went too far, now you look like the bad guy, you don't want to be the bad guy and because of that, you are portraying yourself as mediator instead of owning up to the things that you caused."

She then brought the conversation back to her name being dropped in that text from Mike -- saying she "felt betrayed" because she wasn't sure if Sitch had anything to do with Angelina possibly thinking she was also some kind of mastermind in the attacks on her character.

"It scares me when I don't know what's being talked about me and I'm petrified because if Mike can play Angelina like this, he could play me like this," she explained in a confessional, before Mike swore he would never say anything negative about her, period, after all they've been through together.

Jenni said the whole situation brought her back to the fallout over the wedding speech, tears streaming down her face as she said, "It's terrifying. That ruined my life for a year. I didn't leave my house. And that's when I said I need to take a step back because it's affecting my whole life, because I don't know what Angelina or other people are saying about me."

"When you don't know what people are saying about you, it's really f---ing painful. I'm at an age and point in my life where it's like, it's not worth it," she added, before Mike said he heard her and understood her concerns. While he said there were clearly more conversations to be had with everyone involved, he chalked it all up to bad communication. "I don't think it's that serious," he added, as a visibly frustrated Jenni responded, "It's fine."

The episode ended with him taking off, as Jenni told Zack, "I find him to be a genuine person but I find his intentions to be wishy-washy."