Nicola Peltz Addresses Rumors of a Feud With Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz is breaking her silence on rumors about her alleged rocky relationship with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

After her April wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, reports of a feud between Peltz and the former Spice Girl began to emerge. Nicola revealed, when she spoke with Variety for an interview they did with her husband, she believes rumors began when she didn’t wear a dress designed by the 48-year-old during her wedding.

"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," the 27-year-old explained. Nicola ended up wearing a Valentino Couture gown for her nuptials. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn also commented on family feud suspicions, citing that certain tabloids have a tendency to exaggerate. "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that," the 23-year-old said. "They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Brooklyn and Nicola first went public with their romance in January 2020. Brooklyn popped the question the following June.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," he captioned an Instagram photo of the two at the time. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

Nicola, who shared the same image, wrote alongside her post: "you've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."

Back in April, the couple said "I Do" at the Peltz family's $100 million plus oceanfront estate, Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to TMZ, Brooklyn's younger brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, served as his best men, while his sister, Harper, 10, was a bridesmaid. As for Nicola, her grandmother was her maid of honor and her brother Brad was her man of honor.