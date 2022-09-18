Blake Lively Shares A Bunch of Pregnancy Pics So Paparazzi 'Will Leave Me Alone'

Getty

The "Gossip Girl" alum took to her Instagram to call out "the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting" just days after revealing her pregnancy.

Blake Lively is pregnant and the whole world knows it. But she is over the paparazzi prowling around trying to get pictures of her bump, which she already revealed this past week, so she beat them to the punch.

On Saturday, the "Gossip Girl" alum offered up a candid photo dump to her Instagram page with a very pointed message to photographers she claims are lurking around her home.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," she captioned the share, adding, "You freak me and my kids out."

Lively is currently pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple share three daughters, James (7), Inez (5), and Betty (3).

The actress first revealed her bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on September 15. When asked about it, she gave a playful and indirect answer, responding per E! News, "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

What she didn't specify in her photo dump was whether or not the photos were from her current pregnancy or one of her previous ones. In one image, Reynolds appears dressed up for his work on one of the "Deadpool" films.

In her caption, Lively thanked all of her fans and followers "for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children." And she thanked all media outlets who maintain a "No Kids Policy." "You all make all the difference," she wrote, sharing "much love."

While speaking at the Forbes Power Women's Summit, she said that she fully intends to continue her work even as her family grows, as she feels it's important they see that you don't have to choose a career or motherhood.