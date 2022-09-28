Kris Jenner Addresses Blac Chyna Lawsuit, Kylie Details Baby Name Confusion on Kardashians Premiere

Hulu

Jenner calls the suit "emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting."

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner gave some insight into the family's drama with Blac Chyna and the confusion of what Kylie named her second baby during a scene together on Thursday's Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians."

Before the two met up to film, the momager explained how much she needed a distraction amid her then-ongoing legal battle with Rob Kardashian's ex, who sued the family for defamation. The family came out victorious back in May 2022, but the premiere was filmed earlier in the year.

"Blac Chyna is suing myself, Khloe, Kylie and Kim for defamation of character and interference of contract. As a mom, I'm very protective of my kids and on top of that, it's really draining, it's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this," Kris explained in a confessional.

"I can't really say anything about it right now, I really don't want to add to the drama," she added, "but I want to take my mind off of it right now, so I want to spend some time with Kylie."

That's all viewers got about Chyna this week, though the show's executive producer Danielle King promised the saga will play out as the season continues.

When Kris and Kylie did sit down together, much of the conversation was about Kylie welcoming her second baby, a son, with Travis Scott. While the child's name was originally announced as Wolf, his parents quickly confirmed they changed his name -- but have yet to reveal the new one publicly.

"I think we know his official name. I'm not gonna announce it yet, because god forbid we change it again," she told her mom, before explaining that -- at least at the time -- Scott still couldn't decide on something permanent.

"Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He'll come back and be like, 'I really like this name' and for the day he'll call him that," she said, before joking, "I'm waiting for [the baby] to name himself."

"I thought it would just come to us when we saw him and it didn't," Kylie told her mom, adding that she "felt the pressure to choose a name and Khloe said what about Wolf. So we put Wolf Webster in that moment."

She explained she had to put something on the birth certificate at the time, in order to get the baby a social security number. "And right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, 'What did I just do?'" she continued, saying the saga is now "part of his story" and declaring "his name has changed."

Jenner also opened up about feeling less pressure after her second child to "snap back" after giving birth.

"I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact I made a baby," she explained. "After pregnancy, I think it's hard to get back to yourself. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be back really fast and I need to be a little nicer to myself."