Kylie Jenner Lactates Through Her Shirt in TikTok Video

"I'm going to maybe change my shirt now"
Kylie Jenner is all about sharing relatable content.
While shooting a TikTok video from her car to prove to fans she really does drive herself, the makeup mogul noticed her shirt was being leaked through with breast milk.
Attempting to give a tutorial and sneak peek at her new lip crayons in the Kris Collection, Kylie stopped and showed her wet shirt, saying "Ooh, looks like I'm lactating."
The 25-year-old shares two children with Travis Scott -- Stormi Webster, 4 years old, and a seven-month-old son who was originally named Wolf Webster but his new moniker has not been announced.
She captioned the short clip: "Kylie in the Kar !!!! this red is wayyyy too bomb. can't wait for it to launch tomorrow 9am pst @kyliecosmetics".
Kylie closed the video saying, "I'm going to maybe change my shirt now" before teasing a Halloween costume.
"I have to go, drive an hour away to do a 3D scan of my body," she said, "because we're making something special for Halloween."