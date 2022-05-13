Blac Chyna Gets Baptized After Losing $100 Million Kardashian Family Defamation Case

"#newbeginnings"
Blac Chyna is looking up towards God.
The reality star has committed herself to her "new beginnings" and devoted herself to Christ after losing her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenners.
Chyna took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting baptized to celebrate her 34th birthday. The reality star is depicted wearing all white as she is dipped into a swimming pool.
She captioned the post, "Born again on my birthday, 5/11/22 #newbeginnings."
Just days before the ceremony, a jury ruled in favor of the Kardashians after a years-long legal dispute, and "The Real Blac Chyna" star, whose legal name is Angela White, was awarded no monetary damages.
Rob and Chyna share a 5-year-old daughter, Dream.