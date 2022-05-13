Blac Chyna Gets Baptized After Losing $100 Million Kardashian Family Defamation Case

Getty

Blac Chyna is looking up towards God.

The reality star has committed herself to her "new beginnings" and devoted herself to Christ after losing her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenners.

Chyna took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting baptized to celebrate her 34th birthday. The reality star is depicted wearing all white as she is dipped into a swimming pool.

She captioned the post, "Born again on my birthday, 5/11/22 #newbeginnings."

Just days before the ceremony, a jury ruled in favor of the Kardashians after a years-long legal dispute, and "The Real Blac Chyna" star, whose legal name is Angela White, was awarded no monetary damages.