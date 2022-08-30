Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Being a Mother of Two After Welcoming Son with Tristan Thompson

Instagram

"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously."

Khloe Kardashian has kept a pretty low profile since welcoming her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate at the top of the month, but she opened up briefly about being mom to two kids in a new interview.

Speaking with Elle about her Good American denim line, the 38-year-old reality star was asked how she's fared having two children in the house after welcoming a baby boy. In addition to the newborn, Khloe and Tristan are parents to daughter True, 4.

"I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told the outlet. "[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young," she added. "It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

Khloe also shared that her daughter is obsessed with the color pink right now, saying she's "a pink girl, through and through" and joking she's "very on trend."

It was confirmed in July that she and Thompson were expecting another child together, despite being separated.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe told E! News at the time. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

While the baby boy is Khloe's second child, he's Tristan's fourth. The NBA star is dad to son Prince, 5, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, and 8-month-old son, Theo, whom he fathered with Maralee Nichols. The paternity scandal -- and Tristan cheating on Khloe ... again -- were documented on the Season 1 finale of "The Kardashians."

The baby was reportedly conceived before the scandal exploded and the two have not reconciled since.

While appearing on a recent episode of Carlos King's podcast, "Reality with The King," Khloe's longtime best friend Malika Haqq opened up about how Khloe is doing in the wake of the paternity scandal.

"I think she's doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances," said Malika, 39.

"She's not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship or be forgiving ... but there are some glory times that are really meant to just be glory times," the reality star explained. "And some of that has been stripped from her, and it's sad, but she really is one of the strongest people that I know because she's got a good head on her shoulders."