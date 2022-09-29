RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Shares What Kathy Hilton Allegedly Said About Co-Stars During Aspen Meltdown

Getty

Lisa Rinna is opening up about what Kathy Hilton allegedly said about her castmates during her apparent meltdown in Aspen.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the reality star claimed that Kathy threw shade at "all" of her co-stars, and revealed some of the alleged insults.

The group recounted to Sheree some of what allegedly went down in Aspen, saying that Kathy apparently got upset after the DJ at the Caribou Club wouldn't play Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean."

Lisa said that during Kathy's apparent outburst she didn't attack her, but claimed she said "how she really feels about certain things and people and blood in this group." When Dorit asked if Kathy spoke about anything or anyone aside from her sister Kyle Richards, Lisa said, "Yes," but wouldn't reveal details to the group.

However, she did share details in a confessional. "Kathy spoke about all of these women. Some she lumped together," Lisa claimed. "Crystal, Sutton, 'pieces of s---,' 'f---ing should be fired.' 'Like, why are they even here?'"

Dorit noted that Kathy told her she didn't say "anything bad" about her and asked Lisa if that was "true," to which Lisa said in a confessional that Kathy called Dorit "a stupid, useless idiot."

Lisa continued, "It's a barrage of 'I can't f---ing can't believe that I have to be around you f---ing peons! I don't like them. Why do I have to be with them? They need to go away. They're idiots. I have to do everything around here. This is my show, by the way, I have big deals over at NBC, everyone is protecting me and I will f---ing ruin Kyle.'"

Meanwhile, later in the episode, Kyle and Kathy sat down together and talked it out during a conversation, with Kathy apologizing to her sister.

When Kyle asked Kathy "why" she said the things she said at Kyle's Aspen house, Kathy replied, "Overtired, angry, stupid, ... two glasses of wine, altitude. I'm so sorry."

Kyle began to get emotional, telling her sister, "If someone hurts me, I have to keep them at arm's length to protect myself, blood included." The two continued to discuss issues they have in their relationship, before they then hugged it out ... but then Lisa came over.

Kathy apologized to Lisa, saying that she "said things she shouldn't have said." She went on to try to unpack what caused the outburst, before she began to cry, sharing that she's "sensitive about some things," notably a friend of hers who is dying of terminal cancer.

"It's very upsetting to me," Kathy told Lisa through tears. "So, I'm sorry. And I don't behave this way. And people that have known me for 30 years, I don't have problems with people."

"You can have a little compassion," she added to Lisa, who wasn't having it. "I'm sorry, Kathy. You're not going to get away with it with me," she said. "You're not going to get away with it. You can have your tears, you can do what you're going to do. But you did what you did and you're not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now."

"If you want to apologize to me, let's talk about what you really did and let's talk about some of the names you called people. We'll go there if you want to," Lisa continued, before going on to ask Kathy a series of questions.

"Do you remember us at the house?" she asked, to which Kathy replied, "Yes, I do." But when Lisa then asked if Kathy recalled Lisa locking herself in the bedroom, Kathy said she didn't remember that.

Lisa told Kathy she locked herself in the bedroom because "you were having a psychotic break of some kind. Like, it was really out of control."

Kathy wasn't buying it. "I can't imagine that anybody could scare Lisa Rinna. I am constantly reminded of the situation with Lisa with my sister Kim. She got physical," she said in a confessional, referring to when Lisa went off on Kyle and Kathy's sister Kim Richards in Season 5, breaking a glass and throwing it at her.

As the conversation continued, Kathy said she "didn't handle [herself] well" and isn't "proud" of what she said, claiming she "said things [she didn't] mean." She then apologized again.

However, Lisa told Kathy, "I just wanna know where that hatred comes from. You gotta figure that out. You got to figure out why you have a black heart. What is it?"

Her question didn't go over well with Kathy, who replied, "I'm not going to have any more discussion with you." She then got up from the couch and said, "I am so done."

Meanwhile, Kyle proceeded to walk her sister out, and shared her thoughts in a confessional. "I can see that Kathy is trying to keep her cool because she knows she has to apologize, but I feel like Rinna is pushing it," she said.